More than a decade after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis is back in court over property transfers and an unpaid judgment.

Kim Davis’ legal troubles are far from over. The former Kentucky clerk, whose refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples made national headlines in 2015, is now facing possible sanctions over how she handled financial disclosures in the case brought against her by David Ermold and David Moore.

The two men are still trying to collect the $565,285.91 judgment awarded to them after Davis violated their constitutional rights. But as they continue pursuing payment, questions about three property transfers have brought the case back into the spotlight.

A Judge Says Davis Failed to Disclose Property Transfers

As we previously reported in July, Ermold and Moore filed a separate lawsuit accusing Davis of transferring inherited property to family members to keep those assets beyond their reach.

The latest court development adds another layer to that dispute. According to records cited by U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward B. Atkins, Davis signed three deeds in April and May 2025, transferring her interests in properties connected to her late mother’s estate.

When the couple’s attorneys requested information about her finances, Davis reportedly said she owned no real estate, had made no property transfers worth more than $2,000, and was not a beneficiary of any trust or estate.

However, court records included an affidavit showing Davis had a 50% interest in her mother’s estate, along with estate documents and the three property deeds. Judge Atkins found that she failed to correct or supplement her disclosures as required under federal rules.

He declined to hold her in contempt but ordered her to correct her responses and explain why she should not face sanctions. The judge has yet to decide whether she will receive a penalty.

RELATED: She Denied Them Marriage. Now Her Inheritance Is Under Scrutiny.

Davis Says She Never Intended to Hide Anything

Davis is asking the court to spare her from sanctions, maintaining that she never intended to conceal anything or mislead the couple.

Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied marriage licenses to same-sex couples, lost her re-election bid in Kentucky https://t.co/jb1KeZchHE — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) November 7, 2018

In a declaration filed November 16, she said she believed her answers were truthful and that she was simply carrying out her late mother’s wishes. Davis disputes personally inheriting or owning the properties, saying she acted only as an administrator to ensure the estate was distributed according to her mother’s instructions.

Her lawyers at Liberty Counsel, a conservative Christian legal organization, argued that her responses were, at worst, an honest mistake and should not warrant sanctions.

But the couple’s attorney, Michael J. Gartland, isn’t buying that explanation. He told the Kentucky Lantern that he would continue pushing for sanctions, adding: “This is all made up to try to get out of trouble now.”

The $565K Judgment Remains Unpaid

So, just how much is still at stake? The original jury awarded Ermold and Moore $50,000 each in damages. Attorney fees and costs brought the initial judgment to $360,084.70, followed by another $205,201.21 in appeal-related fees and expenses.

That brings the unpaid total to $565,285.91.

Meanwhile, the couple’s separate state lawsuit challenging the property transfers is still ongoing. They want a Rowan County court to set those transactions aside, arguing that the transfers were made to prevent them from collecting the judgment.

For now, the federal judge has ruled only on Davis’ failure to properly disclose the transactions, not whether she transferred the properties specifically to avoid paying the couple.

More than a decade after the original marriage equality controversy, Ermold and Moore are still waiting to collect the judgment. And with the possibility of sanctions still hanging over Davis, this legal saga isn’t wrapping up just yet.