Hudson Williams Talks Bush Preferences. Teases the Trophy Room Scene.

Hudson Williams is quickly becoming one of those actors fans simply can’t get enough of—and after his recent podcast appearance, it’s easy to see why.

The Heated Rivalry star stopped by the Shut Up Evan Podcast, where the conversation quickly turned from thoughtful acting insights to something a little more… intimate. And true to form, Hudson Williams handled the moment with humor, honesty, and just enough cheeky charm to keep listeners thoroughly entertained.

Between stories from set and fan questions about filming steamy scenes, the actor proved he’s just as fun off-screen as he is on it.

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Let’s Talk About That Question…

One fan asked Hudson Williams whether he knew what a merkin was—a specialized wig or toupee designed for pubic hair that’s used in film, television, and theater.

In Hollywood, merkins aren’t just a quirky costume piece. They’re actually professional tools used during intimate scenes, helping actors maintain modesty or achieve a specific look on camera. Considering Heated Rivalry features plenty of passionate moments between characters, the question wasn’t exactly out of left field. Still, the answer from Hudson Williams was pure comedy gold.

Breaking the Ice on Set

Filming intimate scenes is awkward enough. Figuring out the wardrobe involved apparently makes it even funnier. Hudson Williams described the moment he and co-star Connor Storrie first attempted to put on the modesty garment, with castmates Jacob and Shayla nearby when he dropped by the Shut Up Evan podcast.

“I remember Connor and I broke the ice by trying this on in front of each other with Jacob and Shayla and they’re like, ‘You don’t have to show us. You just can try it on for yourselves.’”

Naturally, curiosity won.

“But Connor came out first… and was like, ‘It works.’ And we just going around showing us the whole thing. And I was like, ‘What? How did you?’ And then he was like, ‘No, you have to squat.’”

Yes. There’s apparently a very specific method.

“You can stand and try for as long as you want. You won’t get it. You have to like… you’re like this in the goddamn wherever you are. And then you have to dip in, get the balls first.”

Hollywood glamour, everybody.

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Grooming According to Hudson Williams

Beyond the mechanics of filming intimate scenes, Hudson Williams also shared his personal grooming philosophy—and he didn’t hold back.

“Keep them well-ke[m]pt. I don’t like anyone going hairless. I like something that doesn’t look prepubescent. On a penis, it can look like a naked mole rat pretty quick.”

He continued:

“In my opinion. This is just my opinion,” He added, you know just to be safe.

For Williams, it’s all about balance and upkeep rather than total removal. He also added that he doesn’t like treasure trails. To each their own, unless it’s like really low, or you naturally just have hair everywhere.

“Keep them well kept… just keep it going down from your legs.”

He also had some practical advice.

“You know… get up in the taint. Bend down, look back. Trim your butt.”

Why?

“Even if you’re not participating in anal sex, it’s just like you don’t want a trap for your sh*t, you know?”

Public service announcement, apparently.

“Clean that shoot,” he added.

And just like that, Hudson Williams delivered the most unexpectedly educational podcast segment of the year.

i still cant believe hudson got on a podcast and told the world he preferred well trimmed bush on men and women pic.twitter.com/i3lcubgvTF — gracie ۶ৎ (@minterelle) March 11, 2026

The Heat Isn’t Cooling Down in Season Two

If the first season of Heated Rivalry already had audiences talking, season two sounds like it’s about to raise the temperature even more.

The series recently won Outstanding New TV Show at the GLAAD Media Awards, a major milestone that shows just how much the LGBTQ+ community has embraced the story.

But fans of the original book know the most talked-about scenes may still be ahead.

I just really love the way shane instantly melts into being lifted up and his legs lock around ilya to bring him in closer give me ten more of these pls pic.twitter.com/FvOwI8BzR9 — mellie (@uhbucky) March 9, 2026

In particular, readers of The Long Game—the sequel novel that continues the story—know about a certain trophy room moment that has become legendary among the fandom.

Without giving too much away, the scene involves power dynamics, a little playful teasing, and a moment that fans have been eagerly waiting to see brought to the screen.

When asked about it in an interview with The Cut, Hudson Williams admitted that the scene is one he’s especially excited to adapt.

#heatedrivalryspoilers WE’RE NOT TALKING ENOUGH ABOUT ILYA CARRYING SHANE ONTO THE BED pic.twitter.com/lkyUpfvse1 — sia 🪽☘️🏒❤️‍🔥 still HR pilled (@minyyard_) November 28, 2025

“If You Know, You Know”

That was the actor’s playful response when the topic came up. And honestly, that’s all fans needed to hear.

for a split second, there’s an expression on shane’s face that he believes they shouldn’t be doing this, not here, maybe not doing this at all but he also can’t bring himself to stop kissing ilya, can’t break away…this captures his inner conflict so well pic.twitter.com/OcQZyOJ7f2 — bones⚡️ (@tzpstorrie) January 21, 2026

Between its award-winning first season, its devoted fanbase, and a cast that clearly enjoys pushing the boundaries of storytelling, Heated Rivalry is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about LGBTQ+ shows around.

And with Hudson Williams leading the charge—with humor, charm, and just the right amount of mischief—season two may end up being even hotter than the first.