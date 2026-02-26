First Asian People’s Sexiest Man Alive: Could it be Hudson Williams?

Alright, let’s get this out of the way: an Asian man has never been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive, despite it being a cultural institution since 1985. Every year, the internet buzzes with speculation, thirst posts, and even conspiracy theories on who’s deserving of the crown. It’s a moment of joy for many—a yearly reminder that yes, we live in a world where attractive people exist, and apparently, we get to judge them. But here’s the thing: in all those decades of honorees, there has never been an Asian man.

Hudson Williams—our very own dashing fictional contender—might just change that. But before we start drafting his acceptance speech, let’s first look back at the Sexiest Man Alive lineup through the years.

1980s: The Classic Heartthrobs

The ‘80s kicked off with a bang, and the list didn’t hold back on the iconic hotties. Mel Gibson was crowned in 1985, and while he might’ve been a bit of a mess later on (sorry, Mel), back then, he had the world wrapped around his finger. The following year, Mark Harmon brought in some serious heat, and who could forget the piercing blue eyes of John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1988?

Key takeaway? People didn’t exactly embrace diversity back then, but let’s give credit where it’s due—the ‘80s sure knew how to deliver a set of abs.

1990s: The Rise of the All-American Dreamboat

The ‘90s brought us some of the most memorable names in People history. Tom Cruise in 1990 (before he went full Scientologist), Brad Pitt in 1995 (cue the Troy fantasies), and The Rock in 1996. Sure, the mid-‘90s were heavy on the blonde, blue-eyed “all-American” guys, but we’re not complaining. Those cheekbones are almost worth overlooking the lack of diversity.

Still, it’s hard not to think about who was left out—you know, the men of color who were, sadly, still waiting for their moment.

2000s: Peak Hollywood

From 2000 onward, the franchise saw a shift. Brad Pitt was back again in 2000 (seriously, how many times can he win this?), followed by the likes of Ben Affleck.

However, the glaring issue here is that, yet again, there wasn’t an Asian man in sight, even though Hollywood had begun diversifying a little more. Still, the franchise was about keeping things safe, and “safe” meant sticking with the tried-and-true white, hetero celebs.

2010s: A New Era, But the Same Old Pattern

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper ushered in the new decade with their signature smirks and enviable physiques. Channing Tatum, Adam Levine, and the always-handsome Chris Hemsworth followed suit. The decade even gave us a bit of a shake-up with Blake Shelton’s win in 2017. But by 2019, John Legend—our first Black Sexiest Man Alive in over 30 years—made history, proving People was evolving… a bit.

Still, the glaring omission of Asian men persisted. In a world where diversity is slowly becoming more celebrated, why hadn’t an Asian man gotten the title yet?

2020s: Some Progress, But Is It Enough?

Michael B. Jordan’s 2020 win was nothing short of revolutionary. And we can’t forget the heartthrobs of 2021 (Paul Rudd) and 2022 (Chris Evans). But even with the increasing diversity in Hollywood, the race for Sexiest Man Alive still seemed to lean in a particular direction.

By 2025, Jonathan Bailey was crowned, proving People is starting to recognize men with more dimensions than just their abs and jawlines. But the question still remains: will 2026 be the year that a Hudson Williams-like character—perhaps an Asian heartthrob who mixes charm, depth, and a little bit of mischief—becomes the first Asian to win the crown?

Could Hudson Williams Be the Asian Who Breaks the Sexiest Man Alive Curse?

Maybe, just maybe, it’s time. Hollywood has evolved, and Asian men like Henry Golding, Simu Liu, and Steven Yeun have been heating up the screen in more ways than one. The world is finally starting to appreciate the full spectrum of beauty, and there’s no reason why someone like Hudson Williams—a fictional star, sure, but who says he’s not real?—couldn’t be the first Asian to wear the title of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. After all, if an Irish-Australian like Chris Hemsworth can snag it twice, why not someone who actually represents the true diversity of our global community?

Maybe the real question is not “Could Hudson Williams have a chance?” but rather, “Why hasn’t it happened already?”

It’s time to break the cycle and make history.