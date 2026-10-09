Yaga Is Giving Hudson Williams Two Characters and Twice the Chemistry

How is it that everyone gets to make out with Hudson Williams except for us? Just kidding. Mostly. But Hudson is going viral yet again, and this time, it looks like things are getting very complicated in Yaga.

The upcoming witchy thriller has already given us plenty of reasons to keep Williams on our radar, but a newly circulating scene has fans doing some serious detective work. Why? Because Hudson appears to be involved in a very steamy make-out situation with Carrie-Anne Moss and Noah Reid.

Yes, that Noah Reid. Our beloved Patrick Brewer from Schitt’s Creek. Things just got interesting.

Wait, Is That a Threesome?

Before we collectively lose the plot, there is one very important detail to remember: Williams is playing two different characters in Yaga.

So while the scene may look like it involves Williams, Moss, and Reid in one very spicy situation, there’s another possibility. One of Williams’ characters could be getting romantic with Moss’s character while his other character is involved with Reid.

Or maybe it really is a threesome.

Or maybe we’re all overthinking it.

Honestly, at this point, we need a corkboard, some red string, and a detective badge.

What we do know is that Williams is playing both Henry Park and Logan in the series, making the whole situation considerably more deliciously confusing.

READ: Forget the Hockey Boys—There’s a New Reason Everyone’s Thirsting Over Hudson

Meet the Williams Double Feature

Yaga follows private investigator Rapp as he arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Henry Park, a young heir to a powerful local fishery.

And yes, Henry is played by Hudson.

The series is inspired by Baba Yaga folklore, bringing together mystery, thriller, and supernatural elements as Rapp digs deeper into the strange events surrounding the town.

But let’s be honest: while we’re here for the mystery, we’re also going to be keeping a very close eye on whatever Williams is doing with those two characters.

Because if one Hudson Williams is good, two Hudson Williamses feels like an objectively unfair advantage.

When Can We Watch?

Yaga premieres October 23, 2026, with an eight-episode season. The series launches with two episodes before moving to weekly Friday releases, eventually leading to a two-episode finale on November 27.

In the United States, Yaga will stream on AMC+, while Canadian viewers can catch it on Crave.

So, will we eventually discover exactly who is kissing whom?

Hopefully.

Until then, we’ll simply be doing what any responsible gay entertainment publication would do: investigating the evidence very, very closely.