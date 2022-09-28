Hugh Jackman is Back As Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds is coming back with another ‘Deadpool’ movie, and he recently teased fans that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his iconic role as Wolverine for the upcoming film!

In the recently posted video, Reynolds amusingly talks about his “one idea” for the highly anticipated ‘Deadpool 3’ saying,

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23 [Expo], but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now. I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

Jackman then nonchalantly walks by in the background, and Reynolds asks him:

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

To which, Jackman simply responds with:

“Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, John Krasinski reacted on the video via a tweet saying,

“Wait… is this our movie?”

Wait… is this our movie? https://t.co/eOnGPEZZov — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 27, 2022

This is in reference to the film ‘Imaginary Friends,’ which Krasinski and Reynolds are working on together.

Sources: variety.com, people.com, justjared.com