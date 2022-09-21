Hulu Drops a First Look at Jamie Clayton in ‘Hellraiser’ Remake

Hulu recently dropped a first look at trans actor Jamie Clayton’s portrayal of Pinhead in the 2022 remake of ‘Hellraiser,’ and it is quite terrifying.

In the trailer, it’s briefly shown how the victims were lured into solving a puzzle box known as the Lament Configuration, which allows the Cenobites to enter the world once solved. Then the puzzle solvers were picked off in a series of violent ways.

In the midst of bloody screams and looks of terror, Clayton’s version of the horror icon Pinhead appears, and she asks one victim a simple, yet hair-raising question:

“What is it you pray for?”

The horror thriller film is directed by ‘The Night House’ filmmaker David Bruckner, and aside from Clayton, ‘Hellraiser’ is also starring Odessa A’zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, and Hiam Abbass.

Along with Bruckner, Clive Barker, who is the director of the original ‘Hellraiser’ films, is also working on the 2022 remake as a producer. In an interview with The Guardian, author and filmmaker Barker, who is gay, revealed that a lot of his ideas were based on the things that he had witnessed in S&M clubs.

“There was an underground club called Cellblock 28 in New York that had a very hard S&M night. No drink, no drugs, they played it very straight. It was the first time I ever saw people pierced for fun. It was the first time I saw blood spilt. The austere atmosphere definitely informed Pinhead: ‘No tears, please. It’s a waste of good suffering!,'” the English director shared.

The 2022 remake of ‘Hellraiser’ will be available for streaming on Hulu on October 7. In the meantime, here’s the nightmare-inducing trailer to get you into the mood for some horror and thrill.

From the master of horror Clive Barker, experience #Hellraiser on October 7. pic.twitter.com/0k1iWHMXmc — Hulu (@hulu) September 20, 2022

Source: pinknews.co.uk