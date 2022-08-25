Hulu Drops New Teaser for ‘Hellraiser’ 2022

Hulu recently dropped the new teaser for the reimagining of ‘Hellraiser,’ and the 16-second video clip was enough to get the viewers anticipating its release.

The 2022 version of the horror thriller film is directed by ‘The Night House’ director David Bruckner. And according to Deadline, the reimagining will tell the story of:

“A young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

Pinhead is portrayed by trans actress and model Jamie Clayton, and she is starring alongside Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass.

The original ‘Hellraiser’ introduced Pinhead, making him one of the iconic monsters known to horror fans. Furthermore, the 1987 Clive Barker film is about:

“A woman comes upon the newly resurrected, partially formed body of her brother-in-law. She then starts killing for him to revitalize his body, so that he can escape the demonic beings that have been pursuing him after he himself made his way out of their sadistic underworld,” as per Deadline.

The reimagining of ‘Hellraiser’ is a part of Hulu’s “Huluween” celebration, and it will be available on the streaming platform on October 7.

