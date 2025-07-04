Oh Reddit, never change. If there’s one thing the internet does better than anything else, it’s serving up wild, unexpected, and hilariously unfiltered moments that make you laugh out loud, clutch your pearls, and immediately text your group chat. Case in point? A chaotic little gem from the r/OkHomo subreddit that has us howling, blushing, and nearly falling off our seats—because yes, it involves a fat butt and a whole lot of unexpected honesty.

In a viral thread where a group of college boys are asked to spill their craziest confessions — you know, the juicy stuff they’ve never told anyone — things start off pretty tame. One brave soul admits, “I had sex in a slide,” and while we need clarification on the physics of that scenario (and maybe a diagram), that’s not even the highlight.

Then comes the real showstopper. Without hesitation, another guy casually declares:

“I fked a dude with a fat butt!”

Now if that wasn’t enough to make your iced coffee shoot out your nose, just wait. The interviewer, clearly caught off guard, goes, “Are you serious?” And our man of the moment? Cool as a cucumber, absolutely owning it, says:

“Yeahhh, I ate that sh*t up!”

Cue the chaos. The whole group loses it — hooting, hollering, and giving their friend props like he just won the Super Bowl of steamy secrets. The vibe? Pure camaraderie, zero shame, and lots of gay energy.

The comment section, naturally, had a field day:

“I love how his homies are like pleasantly surprised. No shame but just like… damn dude you did that!”

“Jealous of this fat butted dude wherever he is fr.”

“I love it when the secrets come out.”

Honestly? Same.

This little slice of internet joy isn’t just hilarious — it’s actually kind of sweet. There’s something wholesome about a group of bros being this supportive of each other’s messy, sexy, unexpected truth bombs. Whether it’s sex on a slide or a moment of proud queer chaos, we say: bring on the confessions.

And to the mystery man with the fat butt? Sir, you are forever a legend.