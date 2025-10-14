If You Can’t Have Omar Ayuso, You Can At Least Smell Like Him

When Omar Ayuso graced our screens in Netflix’s Elite, it wasn’t just his jawline that had us weak in the knees. The 27-year-old Spanish actor also has a way of leaving a mark—whether through his performance, his unapologetic queerness, or, now, his very own scent. Yes, that’s right, the man who made us all question our own taste in lmen (and fashion) is now the face of Prada Beauty’s latest fragrance, Prada Paradigme. And, honestly, we’re not sure what we’re more excited about: the fact that we can now smell like him or the fact that he’s giving us everything in the campaign.

A year after his breakout role in Elite wrapped its eight-season run, Ayuso’s next act isn’t slowing down. He’s confidently walking into the world of high fashion, trading the halls of Las Encinas for some seriously sleek couture. Prada Paradigme isn’t just another luxury fragrance—it’s the fragrance. According to Prada, it combines “the warm sensuality of ambery woods” with “a green bourbon geranium, uplifted by a fusing Calabrian bergamot heart.” Translation? It smells like you’ve got your life together—but in a sensual, “I’m also a little bit mysterious” kind of way.

And let’s not forget about the man himself: Omar Ayuso embodies the essence of Prada Paradigme—a fragrance “for those shaping their journey via exploration,” as Prada put it. Ayuso, who is openly gay and unapologetically authentic about his identity, has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion. Are we shaping our journeys right now? Absolutely. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to explore with him?

In campaign photos, Ayuso delivers fierce Zoolander-level poses in chic outfits (you bet your Prada these are Prada), all while holding that perfectly sleek bottle of Paradigme like it’s his new best accessory. He’s a vision of self-assuredness. A man who knows what he’s about. If the goal of a fragrance campaign is to make you want to be, do, and smell like the person in it, then mission accomplished.

But don’t think Ayuso is stopping there. No, no—this multi-talented star is already on to his next project, proving he’s not just a pretty face. He’s set to reunite with his Elite co-star, Georgina Amorós (aka the iconic Cayetana), for an Audible adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. And who’s playing the most famous brooding, introspective man in British literature? Of course, it’s Ayuso as the one and only Mr. Darcy. Swoon. If his portrayal of the moody, complex character is anything like his on-screen roles in Elite, we’re all in for a treat. (And yes, you better believe that the tension will be off the charts.)

So, while we await Ayuso’s Darcy to make our hearts race in Pride and Prejudice, we’ll be over here spritzing on Prada Paradigme and breathing in the essence of a man who seems to have it all: talent, looks, and now, his very own signature scent. To be clear, if we could bottle up Ayuso’s allure and sell it, we’d do so without hesitation. In the meantime, we’ll just keep spraying and dreaming of the day when we get to smell like him.

And hey, while you’re at it, treat yourself to a bottle of Prada Paradigme. You’ll be supporting the actor of the year, and, who knows, maybe even scoring a few admirers along the way.