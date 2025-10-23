There’s a new club about to open in Sydney, Australia — and it hasn’t even popped its first bottle of rosé before the internet started popping off.

The venue in question? Pink Pony Club — a name instantly familiar to anyone who’s ever danced, cried, or yelled along to Chappell Roan’s queer anthem of the same name. The only problem? While Roan’s track has long been embraced as a lesbian anthem, this new Pink Pony Club is set to cater almost exclusively to gay men — a detail that’s sparked some serious side-eye across social media.

The upcoming nightclub is the latest project from two gay Sydney men who have been part of the city’s vibrant nightlife scene for years. According to Gay Sydney News, both owners have deep roots in the community and say their goal is to bring back a sense of fun, freedom, and familiarity to Oxford Street’s club circuit.

Speaking to the outlet, co-owner Lewis explained that the club would, “unashamedly be targeted at the boys, pretty much 18 to 35,” adding that while women and others would be welcome, the vibe is geared toward a 90%+ male clientele. “Of course the girls will be welcome,” he clarified, “but it would certainly be our desire that it is predominantly gay boys.”

And that, dear reader, is where things started to get messy.

Online critics were quick to point out that naming a male-centric gay bar after a song widely recognized as a lesbian anthem felt tone-deaf — even if unintentional. The song Pink Pony Club, after all, is Roan’s ode to finding queer joy, inspired by her experiences at The Abbey, a famous West Hollywood gay bar that’s known for being inclusive of everyone under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

One frustrated Twitter user wrote,

“Love how there’s another gay club opening in Sydney called Pink Pony Club that’ll be exclusively for gay men — like we don’t already have so many. It’s especially cool how it’s named after a Chappell Roan song but they’ll be excluding lesbians from going there. Like wtf.”

Another added,

“A gay club is opening in Sydney called Pink Pony Club and it’s exclusively for gay men… using the work of a lesbian artist just to create a space that excludes lesbians??? It’s infuriating.”

The backlash prompted the club to release a now-deleted statement on Instagram clarifying their stance:

“Hopefully all gay venues are accepting of the full spectrum of our community. We are just being honest and open about our reason for being and our target demographic and preferred clientele.”

That last line, however, didn’t quite soothe everyone.

@chappellroan Tmrw is 6 year anniversary of writing pink pony club <3 and I got to perform it on the Grammys it was legit soooo wild and fun to do this thank u thank you *✲☆⋆(˘ᴗ˘) ♬ original sound – chappell roan

For some, it’s a matter of representation and inclusivity. Many argue that queer spaces should be for everyone, especially when they borrow from queer icons or language rooted in broader LGBTQ culture. Others, however, counter that it’s perfectly fine for different members of the community to have their own dedicated spaces — whether they’re for gay men, lesbians, or anyone in between.

So, is it cultural appropriation within the community? A misunderstanding? Or simply poor naming PR?

The debate brings up an age-old queer question: can we truly call something a safe space if it doesn’t welcome everyone — or do subgroups deserve their own safe spaces, too?

Regardless of where you stand, one thing’s for sure — “Pink Pony Club” is doing exactly what Chappell Roan’s song intended: getting people talking.

The Club for You?

So, what do you think? Should queer spaces aim to be fully inclusive? Or is there still room for niche spots that cater to specific groups within the LGBTQ+ community? And more importantly — does using a lesbian anthem as your club’s name cross the line?

Is the Pink Pony Club song Gay?

Some of us “at the office” remember hearing Pink Pony Club for the first time all over again when Conor James sang the banger on The Voice. Have a listen and see if it hits different, especially when the singer changed the pronouns.

