The Penis Glow-Up: Why More Men Are Talking About Girth

Written by Isabella I.
Isabella I.

Isabella is a writer for Instinct Magazine who lives and breathes all things pop culture and LGBTQ+. She loves exploring the stories that make the community shine, from the latest celebrity buzz to he...

All Articles by Isabella I.

Published Jul 23, 2026

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From girth gains to confidence boosts, penis fillers are becoming an increasingly popular topic in sexual health circles. But before you schedule a consultation, here’s what the experts say.

 

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