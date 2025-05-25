Miley Cyrus Divides 2 Famous Fanbases Over Gay Plotlines

Politics, gay pop culture history and television dominance collide thanks to Miley Cyrus.

The 32-year-old triple threat was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Thursday, May 22, and she started an interesting conversation. And, honestly, it appears to me that she was just waiting to get the nations of Nickelodeon Channel and Disney Channel fighting like cats and dogs.

Miley Cyrus had the oddest segway into this conversation, but the Grammy Award Winner explained to Jimmy Kimmel: “There’s a big difference in… There’s Nickelodeon gays and Disney gays. Nickelodeon gays and Nickelodeon, no offense, but in general, they do like boogers and, you know, bro jokes. And Disney, I would like to think is a little bit more fabulous, especially if it’s about a teenage pop star wearing a wig, like being the most famous drag queen for kids ever.”

See the interaction below from the 4:00 to 5:00 mark.

Per Billboard, the singer-actress-fashion icon also stated: “I’m surrounded by gays. I’m like, you’re gay and you don’t live for Hannah Montana? What’s wrong with you? So, I introduced them to Hannah, and obviously they were gagged. They were obsessed with her. I was offended.”

Of all people in the entertainment industry, Miley Cyrus is absolutely capable of frequent comments about the gays. Not only did she come out as pansexual in 2016, but she also started the Happy Hippy Foundation in 2014 and has remained one of the most outspoken celebrities to back LGBT rights for well over a decade.

To her credit, she’s one of the few celebrities to break free from being typecast. She’s emerged as one of the most popular singers in the business – having earned three #1 albums fueled by two #1 singles. This, of course, happened after she starred as Hannah Montana on Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011.

Nickelodeon has featured queer coded characters since the 1990s, but didn’t start showcasing proudly out characters since the early 2000s – especially as seen with the Canadian import Degrassi: The Next Generation. Late to the party, Disney Channel didn’t start writing LGBT storylines until the mid-2010s.

Whatever the case may be, yay progress.

Honestly, I’m a Nickelodeon Gay… but that’s just because I never searched for Disney Channel. I grew up watching Nickelodeon cartoons like Rugrats and Doug, then spent my early college years hung over as fuck watching shows like iCarly and Victorious.

Do you feel Miley Cyrus’ comments on the difference between Nickelodeon and Disney is correct? Did you watch either network growing up and what were your favorite shows? Also, are you planning on streaming Miley’s new album on May 30? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

