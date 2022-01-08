Instinct Sits Down With The Cast Of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14

As RuPaul’s Drag Race prepares to unleash a brand new crop of drag superstars onto the world, these girls are poised and ready for the attention that they are about to receive. Whether they are the first queen from the state of Michigan (like Orion Star) or they are coming from an established drag city like Los Angeles (Kornbread), each of them have a distinct perspective on drag, life, and their Season 14 sisters.

Photo Courtesy-VH1

June Jumbalaya, Bosco, and Daya Betty sat down with me prior to the holidays (during the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 press junket) and we discussed everything from June Jumbalaya starting drag a couple short years ago, Daya Betty defiantly saying that her ability to roll with the punches and “grit” could take her all the way, and how Bosco is ready to “make out with strangers” once she hits the road!

If nothing else, Kerri Colby, Jasmine Kennedie, and Deja Skye are beyond ready for their close up. While Colby definitely feels like this is a “pinch me” moment, Deja Skye truly knows that “timing is everything” and she “connected with everyone on the cast instantly”. One of the bombshells of the season, Jasmine Kennedie feels that it just might be “a lot of mouth” and “a lot of explanations” that fans can expect from her.

Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Alyssa Hunter, Maddy Morphosis, and Lady Camden were all beyond excited to start their Drag Race journey. While Maddy Morphosis said when she got the call to be on the show her “mind was blown”, Angeria Paris VanMichaels talked about how having no knowledge of her fellow cast members was “sickening” as it was truly a season of girls that was freshly introduced. Alyssa Hunter is “proud” to be the first Puerto Rican contestant to hit the workroom directly from Puerto Rico, and Lady Camden said that she found she is “more competitive than she realized” and that “crazy ballerina work ethic” could definitely work to her advantage.

Willow Pill, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, Jorgeous, and Orion Story each feel that they have that little extra “something” to the 14th installment of the Emmy-winning competition to take then all the way. While she says she is compared to many plus-size queens, Kornbread feels that “if you like Kornbread you like Kornbread, if you don’t like Kornbread there is something wrong with you”. while Jorgeous thinks that showing off her “Texas/Mexican heritage” definitely sets her apart from the others. Orion is proud to be the first queen representing from Michigan and feels it is “monumental” and “setting a bar for other people”, while Willow Pill flatly said she is the “first contestant in ‘Drag Race’ history that hates drag” and she does it to “feed her insatiable ego” and plainly said “it’s a lot of fun”!

Follow RuPaul’s Drag Race on Instagram