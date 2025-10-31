We’ve been calling Chris Evans daddy for years—and not the familial kind—but now, it’s official. The 43-year-old Captain America star and his wife, Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

According to TMZ, the couple—who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Massachusetts back in September 2023—are now navigating parenthood with their newest little Avenger. And yes, she’s taking both of her parents’ last name–Baptista Evans (because when your parents are that genetically blessed, you deserve both surnames).

Rumors about a possible baby first surfaced over the summer when a fan account dedicated to the couple posted a Father’s Day tribute tagging both of their dads. But it was Alba’s father, Luiz Baptista, who fueled the speculation by commenting, “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming! 🥰” Well, looks like his prediction was spot on.

Chris Evans’ Fans are Celebrating…I Think

Naturally, fans on Twitter (or X, if we’re pretending that’s still a thing) have been processing the news in pure comedic chaos. One lamented, “The concept of Chris Evans having a baby with someone that isn’t me 😭.” Another declared, “Captain America is finally a daddy—and the mother isn’t me.”

Others were more graciously unhinged:

“Billion dollar genetics 😭,” one user wrote (and honestly, they’re right).



“Congratulations for your hard work,” another fan commented—because apparently, even fatherhood is part of the Marvel grind.

RELATED: Chris Evans In Just a Jockstrap for Honey Don’t

While the internet weeps collectively, we can’t help but send love to the new parents. Congratulations to Chris and Alba on baby Alma Grace—may she inherit her dad’s charm, her mom’s grace, and the combined power to break the internet just by existing.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be crying—uh, celebrating—in the corner.

REFERENCE: TMZ