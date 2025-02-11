Colman Domingo and the Marvel Multiverse That Never Was

The Colman Domingo Cinematic Universe

The actor just had his most unexpected crossover—no, not with Marvel. Colman Domingo suddenly became the star of a multiverse theory: could he be the New Kang Conqueror? As Marvel fans debated the fate of Jonathan Majors amid his legal drama, the Euphoria star was briefly eyed as the MCU’s next most villainous role. Spoiler alert: he’s not (at least, not yet.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz)

Advertisement

Speaking on the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused, Domingo opened up about the bizarre (and persistent) speculation that he could be stepping into the multiverse-hopping shoes of Majors. When the rumors gained traction across Twitter (now called ‘X’) and tabloids, Domingo took matters into his own hands.

Can you imagine being Colman Domingo, just minding your business, when suddenly the internet’s like, “Hey, how about you become the next big-time Marvel villain?” Talk about a cameo no one expected.

“When it was constantly in the press and all over places like Twitter, I was like—wait a minute, is this true? Am I being talked about for Kang?” Domingo recalled, chuckling at the basurdity of it all. “I literally called up my team and said, are you guys having conversations that I don’t know anything about?” But here’s where it gets interesting: the rumors weren’t entirely off the mark. Marvel did reach out to Domingo about potential involvement. “There had been conversations about me coming into Marvel in some way,” he confirmed. “So we did follow up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel.”

Advertisement

However, before you start planning your Kang cosplay in anticipation, Domingo quickly clarified: replacing Jonathan Majors was never on the table. “That was never a conversation from my point of view” he said, putting the rumors to rest.

It’s clear that for Domingo, It’s all about creating a character that feels authentic and unique, rather than stepping into a pre-existing legacy, no matter how powerful that legacy may be. “I’m all about energy,” Domingo explained. “I want to do things that make sense and bring gently energy. I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is, whatever I develop. Something didn’t feel right to me about replacing someone. I want to build something from the ground up that is my own.”

That said, if you were hoping for a Colman Domingo as Kang announcement, don’t lose hope just yet. The actor did tease that he’s still open to a Marvel debut—just not in the way fans might have expected. “There still are talks,” he said, hinting at the possibility of something entirely new in the Marvel universe.

Advertisement

Domingo’s openness to a live-action Marvel role isn’t exactly surprising. After all, he’s already dipped his toes into the MCU waters with his voice acting as a character in the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. So, while he may not be strutting onto the set of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, don’t be surprised if Colman Domingo’s name pops up somewhere else in the vast Marvel multiverse.

For now, Domingo is keeping busy on his own universe. He’s currently riding high on his second Oscar nomination for his role in Sing Sing, a film that has earned critical acclaim and showcased his incredible range as an actor. And let’s not forget his standout performance in Netflix’s The Madness, a miniseries that further solidified his place as one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars.

RELATED: Colman Doming Talks Netflix’s New Thriller Series ‘The Madness’

Advertisement

So. while the Colman Cinematic Universe won’t be crossing over with Marvel’s anytime soon, we can safely say that the actor’s star is only rising. And who knows? Perhaps someday we’ll see Colman in a Marvel role he can truly call his own—no replacements required.

RELATED: 2025 is Going to be Another Big Year for Colman Domingo



Source: Happy Sad Confused