Is Drag Race’s Jorgeous in a Throuple?

It’s undeniable that RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14’s Jorgeous is the dancing diva that is keeping all the queens on their toes. A lipsync assassin that rose from the ashes of being on the bottom to winning a design challenge with unconventional materials.

The latina bella who hails from San Antonio, Texas by way of Nashville, Tennessee is certainly the one to watch. But the fierce competitor is packing more punch than audiences think. Her ability to dance circles around the girls isn’t the only surprise she has up her sleeve.

On Valentine’s Day, Jorgeous posted a series of adorable pics with two hunky, scruffy men. The three looked cozy posing in front of a Christmas Tree and also out at dinner together with big beautiful smiles.

So is Jorgeous in a throuple? It’s likely.

But who are the others in the trois that make up this ménage?

According to Instagram, the couple is Mitxhell (Mitchell?) and Benjamin, two vegan plant and dog daddies from Nashville who have become smitten with Jorge Meza, a.k.a Jorgeous.

Together, the three have been seen partying at Jorgeous’ home club Play in Nashville.

Out walking children in nature.

And out wining and dining.

Friends and fans in the Nashville area may know about the three peas in a pod, but there is very little out there about the relationship. Based on photos, it does appear the three began getting closer in September 2021. We absolutely love to see it and wholeheartedly celebrate love in all forms.

So regardless of whether they are in throuple or just a very snug friendship, these guys are f*cking jorgeous! They’re also gorgeous.