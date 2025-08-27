Is Noah Centineo’s 6 Pack for the Street Fighter Movie?

Noah Centineo is looking goooood in his latest Instagram post, which could be from his trailer on the set of Street Fighter.

I know some people regurgitate at the term “heartthrob,” but Centineo totally cemented his place as a capable star doing children/teen shows before transitioning into a Hollywood hunk. He went from Austin & Ally and The Fosters to Black Adam, Charlie’s Angels ’18 and To All the Boys I loved.

And the best part is… the 29-year-old is just getting started!

Noah Centineo is currently filming the Street Fighter reboot in Australia. He’s set to lead the movie as Ken Masters, which explains the added muscle mass and blonde hair. Other cast members include Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, 50 Cent and Cody Rhodes. Okay, I’m going to see this movie based on the cast alone and I don’t even play Street Fighter.

Street Fighter is one of the highest grossing video game series of all time. First debuted by Capcom in 1987, the series is an arcade style adventure where you basically just beat the crap out of each other set to some story I never cared to follow unlike Mortal Kombat. The series has birthed over 40 unique games and two movies prior to the one Centineo is filming in Australia.

Apparently, folks are so impressed by Noah Centineo on set that he’s being eyed to replace Sylvester Stallone in the Rambo reboot. And with a body like this, who could blame them? Punch me, daddy.

To his credit, Centineo is already an MTV Movie Award, Teen Choice Award and People’s Choice Award winner. Good thing he has some extra muscles on board now to help carry all those trophies around! What’s nice about this celebrity is he’s got the brain, the brawn, the resume and he’s even got a good heart because he’s a noteworthy philanthropist. Hopefully he never loses that sense of wanting to give back.

Which version of Noah Centineo do you prefer?

Do you prefer his latest Instagram snap or his modeling photo from a few years ago? Either way, I don’t think anyone’s going to be in a rush to kick him out of bed.

Are you excited to see Noah in the new Street Fighter movie and possibly Rambo sequel? Do you want to see him conquer other genres besides just action? Are you a fan from his earlier days on Disney? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!