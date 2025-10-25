Isaac Tortorella’s Shirtless NYC Takeover: How a Twink Found Fame

When Isaac Tortorella moved to New York City, he wasn’t expecting fame. What he didn’t know was that his most unexpected move—getting totally ignored by fellow New Yorkers—would become the best thing to happen to him.

“In the city, nobody cares about you,” Tortorella tells Queerty, adding that this indifference is “the best way possible.” As any seasoned NYC inhabitant will attest, blending into the city’s chaotic rhythm is a rare gift. And for Tortorella, this anonymity is a catalyst for creativity—and, somehow, viral fame.

Advertisement

RELATED: Federico Bernardeschi vs. Homophobia: He’s the Ally Football Needs

Though he’s just one of thousands of twinks navigating the crowded streets of Chelsea, Isaac’s online presence is anything but invisible. With over 250,000 followers, he’s gained a reputation for sharing the chaos of his life through candid vlogs and witty, irreverent musings—often while shirtless and running along the West Side Highway.

Advertisement

“I have no idea how I do it,” Isaac admits, describing the perplexing art of filming himself while running. “My friends are like, ‘You’re a freak for filming yourself and running at the same time.’”

But, as any runner knows, a good distraction can make a marathon feel like a stroll. Tortorella filmed himself running a half marathon this summer… with spaghetti in his shoes. Because why not?

From Bedroom Murals to City Streets

Isaac’s journey to online stardom began in 2020, when he shared a video of himself painting a Keith Haring-inspired mural on the wall of his childhood bedroom. It was the start of a much bigger artistic journey, one that combines self-expression with the kind of raw vulnerability that resonates with a city of strangers.

RELATED: Christian Influencer Noah Glenn Carter’s X-Rated Leak Goes Viral

Advertisement

“There’s something freeing about it,” Tortorella explains about running shirtless through the city. “Running makes me feel more free… there’s something about a lack of clothing that contributes to the idea of less constriction.”

That feeling of freedom, of shedding the weight of expectations, has become central to Isaac’s identity, both online and off.

Advertisement

“I feel like nothing can hold me back,” he says with a grin, referring to his minimalistic running attire—essentially, just shorts as small as they can possibly get.

And while that might sound like the recipe for a viral meme, Isaac’s reflections on life in New York go deeper. In between shifts at the restaurant where he works, Isaac’s posts capture the bizarre, chaotic, and surprisingly introspective experience of being a mid-20-something in one of the world’s busiest cities.

“My life lacks context,” he confesses in one of his posts, summing up the schizophrenic nature of city life.

Attention, Please?

Advertisement

As an Aries, you’d think Isaac would be more attuned to the demands of the “attention economy,” but NYC has changed his perspective on the matter. According to him, the key to thriving in a city where everyone is competing for the same slice of attention is simple: stop caring.

In fact, he’s discovered that in New York, “nobody cares about you.” And that, to him, is freedom.

“It’s so great,” he says. “Here’s a twink in his speedo running… everyone has seen a million worse things in this city.”

Advertisement

In a world that constantly demands your attention—and your presence—Isaac’s philosophy is refreshingly contrary: simply be yourself, without trying to be noticed. And the best part? It works. As he sees it, NYC isn’t a place where you get attention; it’s a place where you can escape from the pressure of constantly seeking it.

Though Isaac is open about being bisexual, he doesn’t see his identity as something to perform or flaunt for the sake of attention—it’s just part of his broader journey of self-expression.

The “Gen Pop” and the Restaurant Life

Advertisement

Isaac’s day job is in a New York restaurant, where he interacts with a fascinating, sometimes bizarre group of people—whom he affectionately refers to as “gen pop.”

“The general population. They’re crazy,” he laughs. “I say this with so much love.”

Restaurant work has its challenges, especially when serving patrons who act like it’s their first time ever leaving their homes. Isaac shares the experience with a mix of humor and frustration: “Living in New York City, there’s such a spectrum of wealth… sometimes, it seems like it’s their first time going out to a restaurant!”

Finding Joy in the Simple Things

Advertisement

When Isaac isn’t running, working, or staring at art, he spends his downtime with friends. And while NYC might be famous for its pace, he’s figured out how to slow down—finding those “pockets of time” to hang out, go on walks, or share a drink.

“It’s so hard to see the people you care about here,” Isaac admits, acknowledging the struggle of building meaningful relationships in a city that never sleeps. “They’re the only reasons I’ve managed to last in the city for as long as I have… which isn’t even that long!”

Isaac Tortorella is the embodiment of living in the moment—whether he’s running shirtless down the West Side Highway, blasting pop music, or just laughing with friends over a drink. In a world obsessed with capturing every second, he’s mastered the art of ignoring everything around him and creating his own path. And isn’t that the kind of authenticity we could all use a little more of?

Source: Queerty