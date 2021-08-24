Israel Health Minister Said Ban Was ‘Discriminatory’ And ‘Denigrating’

Israel will allow gay men to give blood starting in October reversing a policy the Israeli Health Minister called “discriminatory” and “denigrating.”

As reported earlier in The AP,

“Until Thursday, men seeking to donate blood in Israel were asked whether they had same-sex relations in the past 12 months, a category that would disqualify them from giving. Now the questionnaire inquires whether a prospective donor has had “high risk sexual relations with a new partner or partners” in the past three months, using gender neutral wording.”

This initiative was spearheaded by Israel Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who himself is openly gay. He wrote in a Facebook post,

“There’s no difference between one blood and the other. Discrimination against gays in donating blood is over.”

Gal Wagner Kolasko, head of the Israeli LGBT Medical Associations, thanked Horowitz on Twitter,

“Now there are safe blood doses for all without discrimination or harming human rights. Because discrimination also causes serious damage to health,”

The AP also reported that “earlier this year the U.K. eased restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men, following a similar decision by the U.S. last year because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply.”

