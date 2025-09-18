Jack Falahee’s Jaw-Dropping Transformation: From Twink to Twunk

Jack Falahee is giving us a masterclass in thirst trapping and body transformations—and we’re here for every single flex. The actor, known to many as Connor Walsh from How to Get Away With Murder, has officially leveled up from twink to twunk, and we’re all just trying to keep up.

Falahee’s been a fan-favorite ever since he portrayed the lovable yet troubled gay law student on HTGAWM—but it looks like he’s not just been getting away with murder. He’s been working on himself. This summer, the 36-year-old took a deep dive into fitness, and the results speak for themselves.

The Muscle Makeover

Last week, Jack took to Instagram with an in your face reveal, showing off his new physique after a three-month transformation. His caption? A straightforward, no-nonsense flex: “~2.5 month body recomp. -27 lbs + some muscle gained.”

Because why beat around the bush when you’ve got the goods? We can’t argue with the math—27 pounds lighter, and, clearly, some serious muscle gained. The before-and-after shots are enough to make anyone start questioning their own workout routine. This is the kind of transformation that makes you wonder if Falahee’s been secretly training for a How to Get Away With Murder sequel, starring him and a barbell.

Heading to NYC in the Best Shape of His Life

But the real tea here is that Jack’s not just flexing for the ‘gram—he’s preparing for a major life change. He’s moving cross-country from Los Angeles to New York City. And, according to Falahee, he wanted to make sure he was “in the best shape of my life” for the big move. Now, I don’t know about you, but if I were moving to the Big Apple, the least I’d do is maybe buy a few boxes. Jack, though? He was out here sculpting his body like Michelangelo’s David, and he’s letting us know. You love to see it.

And because no transformation is complete without a bit of grooming, Falahee also made sure to tidy up the facial and body hair, giving us a smooth, lean look that’s ready for fall. He shaved his beard, mustache, and chest while giving his pits a trim. Talk about turning the heat up as we transition to sweater weather.

The Thirst Trap Is Real

And it wouldn’t be a Jack Falahee post without a little sprinkle of exhibitionism. As he was saying goodbye to his LA digs, Falahee treated us to more shirtless shots, giving us the ultimate backyard photoshoot vibes. “Did a little goodbye photoshoot at my house,” he quipped in a caption, as if we weren’t all staring at his abs and imagining what it’d be like to sip a margarita on that same lawn. But wait, there’s more.

In case you thought he was done, think again. The very next day, Falahee partnered up with photographer MK Sandler to deliver a second round of too hot to handle shots. The actor posed seductively in an unbuttoned denim shirt—his frame fitting so perfectly that we nearly started planning our own NYC trip just to catch a glimpse. Is it getting hot in here, or is it just Jack?

The Final Goodbye

Falahee wrapped up his LA chapter with a pool party to say a very shirtless goodbye. The photos from the bash are basically the definition of “living your best life,” with Falahee giving us the rare sight of a shirtless man truly enjoying his time in the sun. No wonder his fans were practically in tears—we’re all just trying to figure out how to stay hydrated while we watch this thirst trap unfold in real time.

What’s Next?

While we’d love nothing more than to see Jack reunite with his HTGAWM husband, Conrad Ricamora, Falahee’s future is looking just as spicy. His next project is the queer erotic thriller Strangers On a Beach, where he stars alongside Zane Phillips and Jelani Alladin. The film is currently making its way through the festival circuit, and we can only imagine the kind of sizzling chemistry he’ll bring to this new role. No word yet on the release date, but given the level of intensity we’ve already seen from Jack, we know it’s going to be worth the wait.

For now, we’ll be stalking his Instagram with the hope that his thirst trap era transitions smoothly into his New York City era. But we’re not complaining, Jack. You keep flexing, and we’ll keep staring.

So, to sum it up: 27 pounds down, muscles up, and we’re all just lucky enough to be along for the ride.