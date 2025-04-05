From Steamy Hookups to a Twist-Tie Proposal: The Love Story of Coliver

For six seasons, How to Get Away With Murder kept us on the edge of our seats with twists, turns, and, of course, murders. But amid all the chaos and crime, one relationship stood out—not just for its emotional depth but for its cultural impact: Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) and Oliver Hampton (Conrad Ricamora), a queer couple who broke new ground in Shondaland.

Over the years, Shonda Rhimes’ universe has introduced countless iconic couples—from Meredith and Derek on Grey’s Anatomy to Daphne and Simon in Bridgerton. But Connor and Oliver’s love story was different. Theirs was a relationship defined by raw emotion, unflinching honesty, and, yes, more than a few blood-spattered moments. From covering up murders to navigating HIV diagnoses and prison sentences, Coliver’s journey wasn’t just entertaining; it was transformative.

The pair’s chemistry was undeniable from the start, so much so that Oliver’s role was expanded after the first season, much to the delight of fans. What followed was a complicated yet deeply moving relationship that explored queer love in a way network television hadn’t dared before. But beyond the steamy scenes and jaw-dropping plot twists, their portrayal was groundbreaking for queer visibility and its portrayal of HIV in a real and relatable way.

As the show celebrates its anniversary, Falahee and Ricamora sat down to reflect on their journey as Connor and Oliver, sharing their memories of the intense first hookup, the infamous twist-tie proposal, and how their characters’ messy love story had a lasting impact on both fans and themselves.

From the First Scene to the First Love: “Here We Go”

Their first scene together was as intense as it gets: a hookup that set the tone for everything to come. “I can still remember going to Philly to shoot that and just being like, ‘Here we go,'” says Conrad Ricamora, his voice both nostalgic and amused. Jack Falahee agrees, adding, “It was the day we met essentially.” But despite the nerve-racking nature of jumping into something so raw, Falahee credits their shared theater backgrounds for the trust that allowed them to dive in. “We had mutual friends. So, there was some connective tissue there.”

And the trust wasn’t just professional. Ricamora points out the difference between shooting a scene and having it be aired to millions. “Having it released out into the world was scarier than actually shooting it,” he says. It’s a reminder that the vulnerability of portraying such an intimate, often difficult relationship doesn’t just stay on screen; it becomes part of the actors’ lives, too.

When the Writers Got It Right: Chemistry That Couldn’t Be Denied

Ricamora was initially supposed to be a one-off guest star. But after his first few appearances, even the writers couldn’t deny the electric chemistry between him and Falahee. “The chemistry was palpable,” Falahee says, remembering how creator Pete Nowalk came to him and said, “Well, he’s the guy, like, he has to come back, right?” Falahee’s answer was a quick and confident, “Yeah, absolutely.”

RELATED: Conrad Ricamora Shares Love Story with Husband Peter Wesley Jensen

That chemistry wasn’t just about physical attraction—it was about the emotional trust that the two actors shared. Falahee recounts an especially intense moment after filming a scene where Connor goes to Oliver’s place following a particularly brutal murder. “It was the immediate buy-in of trust,” he says. “I felt safe going that far and being that vulnerable with him.”

A Groundbreaking Portrayal of HIV: Real, Raw, and Necessary

One of the most powerful aspects of Coliver’s relationship was how it brought HIV into the conversation. When Ricamora was first approached with the storyline, he felt a deep responsibility. “I remember growing up in the ’90s when the AIDS epidemic was starting to come under control a little bit more,” he reflects. But even with modern-day treatments, HIV still carried a stigma, and How to Get Away With Murder bravely brought it back into the spotlight.

For Falahee, the storyline was a powerful reminder of the show’s real-world impact. He recalls hearing from an HIV advocacy group after the episodes aired, noting a significant increase in PrEP prescriptions. “There was a noticeable tick in PrEP prescriptions in certain metro areas that they attributed to the show airing,” he says. It was proof that representation matters, and Coliver had far-reaching effects beyond the screen.

A Proposal Like No Other: The Bread Loaf Twist-Tie Moment

And then there’s that proposal—the bread loaf twist tie that no one could have seen coming. “I remember it being really sweet,” Ricamora says, although he admits his memory is a little fuzzy on the details. Falahee laughs, “Conrad knows this, but I have a really, really, really bad memory,” before teasing his co-star about his love for unexpected romance.

While the moment was undeniably sweet, the couple’s relationship was never without its complications. Falahee admits that he understood the trauma-bonding aspect of Connor and Oliver’s connection, but even he couldn’t help but wonder whether the two should have waited before jumping into marriage. “With so many murders and bodies piling up, I was always thinking we should probably deal with that first,” Ricamora agrees.

But that messy, complicated love is exactly what made Coliver so authentic and groundbreaking. As Falahee points out, the show didn’t offer up a “picture-perfect queer relationship.” Instead, it allowed for a space where messy emotions and honest communication took center stage. And that, in the end, was what made it resonate with so many.

Legacy: Changing the Conversation, One Scene at a Time

When the show wrapped, Falahee and Ricamora found themselves grappling with the end of an era. The final scenes, including Connor’s heartbreaking prison departure, were tough. “I walked off set… and kneeled down in the street and started sobbing,” Falahee recalls. For Ricamora, it wasn’t just about saying goodbye to a character—it was about reclaiming his own identity after years of living and breathing the show.

Looking back on their time as Coliver, both actors are incredibly proud of the impact they had. “Growing up as a little Asian kid in Niceville, Florida, having this type of representation… is something that I will hold dear,” Ricamora shares. And Falahee echoes this sentiment: “Love is love,” he says, quoting Annalise Keating, as a reminder that the legacy of Coliver isn’t just about their relationship, but about the visibility and representation it provided.

As they continue to hear from fans who found comfort and strength in Coliver’s story—whether it’s helping someone come out to their family or understand HIV better—it’s clear that their impact goes far beyond the screen. And that’s something to truly celebrate.

Source: Entertainment Weekly