Jack Innanen Talks Sexuality and Self-Discovery

In a recent episode of Disgraceful with Grace O’Malley, rising actor Jack Innanen got candid, casual, and refreshingly honest about something many wrestle with quietly: figuring out your sexuality. While promoting his FX/Hulu series Adults, the Toronto-born talent opened up about his earliest moment of questioning—and how he approached it with his trademark mix of introspection and humor.

Photo Credit: @jackinnanen

Advertisement

Best known first for being a TikTok sensation with over 3 million followers, Innanen has since made the leap to television as Paul Baker in Adults, a role that’s quickly cementing him as Gen Z’s emotional softboi poster child. With his mustache, offbeat charm, and what fans describe as “just the right amount of Canadian,” Innanen is bringing sensitivity and nuance to a show about… well, trying to grow up.

RELATED: Jack Innanen and Owen Thiele Kissed on ‘Adults’—Just Got Deliciously Complicated

During the podcast, host Grace O’Malley asked Innanen if he ever questioned his sexuality. Without missing a beat, he dove into a memory that clearly stuck with him.

“That was the first time I ever questioned my [sexuality],” he shared. “Some kid was like, ‘You’re gay,’ and he meant it homophobically. But I’d never questioned it before.”

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @jackinnanen

It was the kind of moment many queer and straight people alike remember: someone else’s assumptions becoming the trigger for your own self-reflection.

“I went home [and thought], ‘Am I gay?’” he continued. “I’ve never said this before, but I looked at a picture of a man and was like, ‘No, not gay. Why did he say that?’ I went back to school, ‘Dude, I’m not.’ Naked guy? Nothing. Naked girl? My pants are kind of tight.”

Advertisement

While his answer was humorous, what made it powerful was how matter-of-fact and unguarded it was. In a culture where young people are increasingly open and curious about the full spectrum of identity, Innanen’s story adds a refreshingly human layer—no dramatics, just real feelings.

At 26, Jack Innanen is part of a generation that’s actively reshaping how we talk about masculinity, attraction, and self-understanding. Whether he’s being funny, serious, or somewhere in between, his openness helps normalize a conversation that shouldn’t be taboo at all.

Advertisement

And with Adults now streaming, it’s clear that Innanen is ready for grown-up stories—and a grown-up audience that embraces honesty in all its forms.