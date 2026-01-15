Jacob Elordi’s V-Line, Abs, and Veins Have Us Completely Thirsting

Jacob Elordi, you’ve officially broken us. Honestly, we weren’t ready for you to be this hot, but here we are—sweating, staring, and obsessing over every inch of you. From Euphoria to that viral photoshoot with Damon Baker, you’ve completely ruined us, and we don’t even care.

The V-Line We Can’t Stop Staring At

Let’s take a moment to appreciate what we’re working with here: his v-line. It’s like a perfectly drawn line of temptation that we’d happily trace with our fingertips all day, every day. No one should look that good. But wait—those veins? Could we possibly get any thirstier? Those veins on his v-line should come with a warning sign. Seriously, who gave him the right to look that dangerously sexy?

And just when we think it couldn’t get any better, he flexes, and bam—those abs. We’re talking about abs that belong in a Greek statue, the kind that leave us speechless (and probably drooling) every time. We didn’t even know we had this much lust for a person’s midsection until we laid eyes on Jacob’s.

THE V-LINE. THE ABS.

The v-line is so sharp, it could cut glass. It’s like it was sculpted specifically for us to lose our minds over. And let’s talk about that smile. That goddamn smile. It’s too much to handle when paired with a body that could melt us on sight. It’s the kind of smile that promises all kinds of mischief—and we’re here for all of it.

And we can’t forget the arm hair. Oh, the arm hair. Don’t even get us started. It’s the kind of thing that’s just subtle enough to make us question our own sanity, but just visible enough to make us dream. Seriously, we’d get lost in those arms, and we wouldn’t even need a map.

Jacob Elordi Is Completely, Utterly Irresistible

So, Jacob, we’ve officially fallen for you—and we’re not even trying to hide it anymore. From your ripped body to that hypnotic smile, you’ve turned us into a hot mess of desire. Keep doing what you’re doing, and we’ll keep fanning ourselves as we melt into a puddle every time you bless us with another shirtless moment.

If you’re looking for us, we’ll be over here, hopelessly thirsting over you and living for every second of it. Keep the heat coming, because we’re ready to burn.

Euphoria Season 3 Is Coming Soon

And just when we thought things couldn’t get hotter, Euphoria Season 3 is right around the corner. Yep, the trailer just dropped, and we’re already losing it. With Jacob back as Nate Jacobs, we can’t wait to see what wild twists and drama the new season will bring. Here’s to more jaw-dropping moments—and more of Jacob’s irresistible charm.