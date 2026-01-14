Robbie GK Goes Shirtless, Drenched in Champagne—Wet Dream Unleashed

Forget about the ice, because Robbie GK is out here making us all melt. The Heated Rivalry stud, known for his sweet (and occasionally steamy) portrayal of Kip Grady, is turning up the heat with a new viral video that’s got the entire internet sweating. This is no ordinary barista; this is the guy who knows how to serve us a dangerously hot moment—and fans are losing their minds over it.

Robbie’s Viral Moment: Swimming Trunks, Champagne, and Hot Abs, Oh My!

Let’s set the scene: It’s a perfect summer day in Ontario, and Robbie, dressed in just his swimming trunks (thank you, God), is strutting his stuff on a pier overlooking the stunning Lake of Bays. And it gets better. Overlaid with Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings, the video goes full-on party mode when a friend douses him with champagne—or something fizzy—and Robbie is living for it. I mean, if this isn’t the epitome of “I’m too hot to handle,” what is?

The best part? Robbie gives us a slow-mo moment of him wringing out his dark, wavy hair as the champagne drips down his abs, looking like he’s straight out of a summer romance movie. All that’s missing is the soundtrack of “call me maybe”—and maybe a towel to catch the drool from us.

Heated Rivalry Has Us Hot Under the Collar (and Other Places)

Of course, the clip was shared with a “HBD” (Happy Birthday) tag, which means it was filmed last July during Robbie’s birthday month. And the internet thankfully found it a little late, because now, we’re all rewatching it as if it’s the final season of RuPaul’s Drag Race—with popcorn and everything.

And, in case you were wondering, Robbie’s birthday isn’t the only thing that’s heating up. Fans are also obsessing over his role as Kip in Heated Rivalry, where his chemistry with hockey star Scott Hunter (played by François Arnaud) is so hot, it could melt the ice they’re skating on. If you haven’t seen it yet, what are you doing? Get on that, darling.

A New Role, But Still So Damn Hot

But wait, there’s more! As if we weren’t already thirsting over Robbie in Heated Rivalry, he’s also causing quite the stir in Overcompensating, where he plays a straight guy named Riley. Yes, you read that right. He’s playing a straight character—and still making us question our life choices. His role as Riley, Benny’s sister Grace’s romantic interest, is just another reminder that Robbie can pull off any role—whether he’s falling in love with a hockey player or just giving us the look from across the room.

Heated Rivalry: Stream it, Now. Thank Us Later.

If you haven’t already jumped on the Heated Rivalry bandwagon (get it? Ice and heat?), now’s the time. Stream it on Sky and NOW in the UK, HBO in the US, and Crave in Canada. Robbie GK isn’t just a barista anymore—he’s the guy keeping our screens hot, wet, and steamy in ways we didn’t know we needed.