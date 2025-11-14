Jacob Elordi’s Creature Transformation Is the Real Monster of the Year

When we first heard that Jacob Elordi would be taking on the role of The Creature in the latest adaptation of Frankenstein, we were… confused, to say the least. After all, the idea of a tall, brooding, heartthrob actor best known for his roles in Euphoria and The Kissing Booth stepping into the shoes (or rather, the stitches) of Frankenstein’s monster seemed, well, unexpected. But as it turns out, the decision makes perfect sense, and not just because Elordi can pull off the tortured soul look.

The Creature Comes to Life (and How It Took 10 Hours)

The transformation into The Creature was far from a simple makeup job. Elordi’s process required 10-hour makeup sessions each day, a grueling commitment that involved 42 prosthetic pieces to create the iconic look of the creature. A staggering 14 pieces were used specifically for his head and neck alone. And if that sounds like a nightmare, you’re right.

But it wasn’t just about throwing on some latex. The meticulous work behind his transformation shows the true commitment to the role. Every wrinkle, scar, and stitch was crafted with care to give Elordi the look of a creature torn apart by both science and society, and it took hours of precise work to achieve it. In fact, after each grueling day on set, Elordi had to undergo a lengthy 90-minute prosthetic removal session, often using an inflatable sauna to help melt away the layers of makeup. Now that’s dedication. And we can’t help but imagine how he must have felt shedding all that weight—both literal and metaphorical—at the end of a long day.

Bandages, Scars, and Bulges (Oh My!)

While the Elle article goes into great detail about the technical makeup process, we can’t help but acknowledge that there’s something, well, magnetic about the way the bandages and prosthetics wrap around Elordi’s form. The Creature’s appearance is a testament to the craftsmanship that goes into making such a monster believable, but it also somehow highlights the fact that Elordi is in peak physical condition.

It’s hard not to notice how the prosthetics seem to contour his body, accentuating the sculpted torso that many fans have come to admire. And while the focus here is on the character’s physical transformation into a monster, let’s be real: there’s no denying that Elordi’s natural physique, covered in these intricate bandages and scars, is impossible to ignore.

But let’s not be distracted by the bulging bandages, shall we? While those curves may make the heart race, it’s the emotional and physical toll that Elordi’s portrayal of The Creature will undoubtedly take on audiences that will leave a lasting impression.

More Than a Monster: The Emotional Toll of The Creature

Of course, this Frankenstein adaptation isn’t just about prosthetics and physicality. Elordi’s portrayal of The Creature is also about the deep, heartbreaking journey of a being who is rejected by the world that created him. His character struggles with isolation, the desire for acceptance, and the impossible quest for identity—a theme that resonates well beyond the realm of horror.

The Creature in Frankenstein is often depicted as a tragic figure, misunderstood by both his creator, Victor Frankenstein, and the society that shuns him. Elordi’s portrayal of this emotional and physical metamorphosis will undoubtedly bring layers of depth to the character, exploring not only the grotesque exterior but also the vulnerability beneath it.

Conclusion: A Creature to Remember

At the end of the day, Jacob Elordi’s role as The Creature is not just about the hours of makeup or the impressive prosthetics. It’s about how a young actor known for his charisma and emotional depth can take on one of literature’s most iconic monsters and make him his own. While we’re certainly eager to see how the physical transformation plays out on screen, we’re equally excited to see how Elordi taps into the emotional core of this misunderstood being, bringing new life (or perhaps, new death) to the Creature in ways we haven’t seen before.

As for us? We’ll be watching closely—not just for the monster, but for the man beneath all that makeup and bandaging. And who knows, maybe we’ll even start to appreciate those bandages a little bit more, too.

Source: Elle