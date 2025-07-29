Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s Monster: The Thirst is Real

Well, well, well—look who’s turning into the internet’s newest obsession. It’s none other than Euphoria’s own Jacob Elordi, who has officially been transformed into Frankenstein’s Monster for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein. Spoiler alert: the internet is still thirsting after him. No, seriously—try to scroll through any post about it without stumbling upon some unhinged, absolutely wild comment. Spoiler within the spoiler: you can’t.

Earlier this year, Netflix broke the news that Elordi would be teaming up with Moon Knight’s Oscar Isaac in del Toro’s version of the iconic horror story, based on Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. If you haven’t already watched the trailer (or at least caught a glimpse of it on Twitter), allow me to direct you to one of the film’s juiciest lines: “Only monsters play God.” So, naturally, fans are already gasping for breath as Victor Frankenstein (played by Oscar Isaac, by the way, in all his brooding, sad-boy glory) drops his own little existential zinger: “In seeking life, I created death.”

Now, just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, BAM—new photos from the film drop, giving us our first look at Elordi as the Creature. And, well, let’s just say the internet’s reaction wasn’t what you’d call… subtle. You can practically feel the collective thirst from every corner of the web. You thought the “babygirl” memes were over? Think again.

Despite being cloaked in black (as one does when you’re about to channel your inner creature), Elordi’s transformation into the misunderstood monster is already the talk of the town. Fans are sharing their unfiltered thirst with the same urgency you’d find in a K-drama finale. And let’s not forget—this role was originally meant for Andrew Garfield, who unfortunately had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. But hey, if Garfield couldn’t do it, at least we got this—a grumpy, towering Elordi with a tragic backstory and a face that makes every member of the LGBTQ+ community weak at the knees.

In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, Elordi revealed what it was like to take on the legendary role. “Because I came in so late, everything happened on top of each other at the same time. I was shooting as I was seeing, as I was understanding,” he said, as if he wasn’t already throwing us into a frenzy with that entirely reasonable confession.

What’s truly fascinating, though, is the level of dedication Elordi poured into his process. He transformed his apartment into a shrine to the Creature, surrounding himself with everything that connected him to Frankenstein’s mythos, including Bernie Wrightson’s iconic 1983 illustrations. “Bernie’s pictures were all over the walls. Maybe when you’re asleep, or just by walking around it all, you end up soaking it in,” Elordi explained. Honestly, I’m not sure what’s more haunting: the imagery of Elordi sleepwalking through a room of macabre artwork or the mental image of us all soaking in those absurdly thirst-inducing photos.

Of course, none of this would be complete without some serious fan-driven fangirling. Elordi might have entered the role late, but fans are already calling it. The thirst is real, people. And it’s only going to grow stronger once the movie finally hits the Venice Film Festival in September before premiering on Netflix in November.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t Elordi’s first time stepping into a more complex and nuanced role—he played a queer character in On Swift Horses, a film where his character, Murdo, finds himself tangled in a romantic triangle and grapples with his feelings for another man. It’s a far cry from his more infamous roles, but it showcases a different side of his acting range. Could this be a sign that we’ll be seeing more LGBTQ+ characters from Elordi in the future? One can only hope!

So get ready, dear readers. Whether you’re obsessed with Frankenstein, Gothic horror, or—let’s be honest—the true main attraction here, Jacob Elordi is coming for your heart and your thirst glands. And he’s doing it with a cloak, some intricate illustrations, and a whole lot of brooding intensity.

In the immortal words of the internet: I’d let him make me a monster any day.

Source: Vanity Fair