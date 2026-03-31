Jaden Ivey Waived by Bulls After Anti-LGBTQ Comments—What Happened?

Written by Isabella I.
Isabella I.

Isabella is a writer for Instinct Magazine who lives and breathes all things pop culture and LGBTQ+. She loves exploring the stories that make the community shine, from the latest celebrity buzz to he...

All Articles by Isabella I.

Published Mar 31, 2026

Jaden Ivey is at the center of controversy after being waived by the Chicago Bulls, with the team citing conduct deemed detrimental. The move came shortly after Ivey made comments about LGBTQ people during a series of livestreams on social media.

For fans trying to understand what exactly happened—and what “waived” even means—here’s a clear breakdown of the situation.

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What Does “Waived” Mean in the NBA?

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In simple terms, when a player is waived, their team releases them from their contract before it ends. The player is then placed on waivers for 48 hours, during which other teams can claim them and take on that contract. If no team picks them up, they become a free agent and can sign elsewhere.

In Ivey’s case, the decision effectively ends his short stint with the Bulls, making him available to other teams.

What Led to the Decision

Ivey, 24, had recently become more active on Instagram Live, posting multiple lengthy videos after being sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

 

During one of those streams, he criticized the NBA’s support of Pride Month, stating that it promotes “unrighteousness.”

“The world proclaims LGBTQ, right?” Ivey said. “They proclaim Pride Month… ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’”

Later that same day, he questioned the Bulls’ decision to waive him, saying:

“[They] said my conduct is detrimental to the team… How is it conduct detrimental to the team? What did I do to the team?”

He also suggested the team should have directly addressed his stance rather than using broader language about conduct.

RELATED: Fact Check: Did NBA Player Chet Holmgren Just Come Out?

A Pattern of Behavior

Ivey was acquired by Chicago from the Detroit Pistons earlier this year but appeared in only a handful of games before being sidelined with injury.

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During his time in Chicago, reports indicated that his religious views became more prominent in team spaces. His social media activity often included extended discussions about faith, morality, and personal struggles, alongside commentary on broader social issues.

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Bulls head coach Billy Donovan emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism within the organization, noting that players are expected to uphold standards of respect and accountability.

The LGBTQ Angle: Why This Matters

For LGBTQ fans and observers, the situation highlights an ongoing tension in sports between personal beliefs and public messaging.

The NBA has positioned itself as one of the more LGBTQ-inclusive major sports leagues, openly supporting Pride Month and initiatives that promote visibility and acceptance. When a player publicly criticizes those efforts, it can feel like a direct contradiction to that message.

 

 

Importantly, framing LGBTQ identity as “unrighteous” is not just a personal belief—it carries broader implications, particularly in a league with a diverse fanbase that includes LGBTQ individuals.

Moments like this often spark conversations about what accountability looks like in professional sports, especially when speech intersects with inclusion.

What Happens Next

Following his release, Ivey defended his actions, arguing that his time away from the court due to injury should factor into how his conduct is evaluated. He also continued speaking publicly, even calling out fellow NBA star Stephen Curry in a separate livestream.

 

 

With his contract terminated, Ivey now enters free agency, where another team could choose to sign him.

For now, the situation remains a reminder of how quickly off-court actions can impact a player’s career—and how conversations around inclusion, respect, and accountability continue to evolve in professional sports.

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