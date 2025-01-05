Jake Bates is Heating Up the NFL with His Stretching Routine

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been going viral for his pre-game stretching routine–and you really have to see it to believe it.

Nobody: Jake Bates on the sideline: pic.twitter.com/bP13IBV8o0 — Kevan Hess (@KevanHess) December 31, 2024

On December 30, 2024, the Detroit Lions roared to a thrilling 40-34 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. But let’s be honest—the real showstopper of the third quarter wasn’t a touchdown. According to the ESPN commentators, the Lions’ kicker seemed to have a “knot” in his hip. Cue the stretching spectacle.

Under the bright stadium lights, on the pristine NFL field, the kicker treated everyone to an impromptu stretching session. Adding to the drama were Bates’ iconic facial expressions: mouth wide open, tongue out, looking like he’d just achieved nirvana—or at least released the knot. Every moment of his stretching saga was captured on camera, giving fans (and a whole new crowd of admirers) something to talk about. Awkward for him? Maybe. Pure entertainment for us? Absolutely.

Why’d the broadcast have to do Jake Bates like this lolololololo pic.twitter.com/86T0IpFN1S — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) December 31, 2024

The reactions on X and Instagram are absolutely filled with thirsty onlookers who enjoyed this relaxing and steamy moment courtesy of Bates.

ESPN: “let’s see how jake bates is doing on the sideline” jake bates on the ground: pic.twitter.com/vJcD2PHtF1 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) December 31, 2024

Jake Bates on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/xQ1xUZSRpu — Andrew Brennan (@unofficialAB) December 31, 2024

“Jake Bates loves football so much he fucked the field”

“ Get someone who loves you like Jake Bates loves the football field”

“ Fuck Jake bates got going on”

“’Have you ever tried…this one?’ Jake Bates edition”

“the turf after this 🤰”

“It’s the tongue that did it for me”

“National Freaky League”

“The camera is perfectly angled to remove all context 😂”

“This is why men watch football so religiously. You can’t convince me otherwise.”

“Maybe I’ll start watching football”

The NFL rookie is doing a pretty good job with the Detroit Lions setting a new single-season franchise record for points scored, surpassing Jason Hanson’s previous mark of 134 points set in 2012. So it looks like Bates isn’t only stretching his glutes–he’s stretching his hamstrings too!

I’m still not over Jake Bates making a fg on this kickoff 👀#OnePride pic.twitter.com/xZxLlariz1 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) November 29, 2024