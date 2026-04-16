Jamie Dornan, Lee Pace Join New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie

It’s been 23 years since The Lord of the Rings film trilogy first blessed us with hobbits, heartbreak, and a whole lot of walking. And just when we thought we had emotionally recovered (we haven’t), Middle-earth is pulling us right back in.

Enter: The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum—the next big-screen return to Tolkien’s world, officially announced at Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas and set to hit theaters on December 17, 2027.

We’ve been waiting for you, precious. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum only in theaters 17 December 2027. pic.twitter.com/FuD8Bh8cpl — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) April 15, 2026

Yes, you read that right. We’re going back. Again.

Gollum Is Leading the Charge (As He Should)

At the center of it all is Andy Serkis, who is not only directing the film but also slipping back into his iconic role as Gollum/Sméagol.

Honestly, if there’s one character chaotic enough to drag us back into Middle-earth, it’s him.

The film will follow the hunt for Gollum in the years leading up to The Fellowship of the Ring, diving into a storyline that longtime fans have definitely side-eyed and wanted more of.

The Cast? Oh, They Ate

Let’s talk about the lineup, because this is where things go from exciting to borderline unhinged (in the best way).

Returning legends:

Ian McKellen as Gandalf (yes, THE Gandalf)

as Gandalf (yes, THE Gandalf) Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins

as Frodo Baggins Lee Pace as Thranduil

New additions bringing fresh energy:

Kate Winslet as Marigol

as Marigol Leo Woodall as Halvard

as Halvard Jamie Dornan as Strider (aka Aragorn before the glow-up)

And if the internet had anything to say about it? They’re already locked in.

“Lee Pace is in it? SOLD.”



“I’ve already camped outside the theater and am tweeting from my tent.”



“McKellen and Winslet are icons of Hollywood. Can’t wait to watch it for them.”

Honestly, same.

RELATED: At 86, Sir Ian McKellen Lives His Best Life with Nips Out!

Wait… Where Is Legolas?

Of course, no Lord of the Rings conversation is complete without asking the real question: where is Legolas?

Fans have already started buzzing about whether Orlando Bloom will reprise his role. Bloom has previously expressed interest in returning, which—let’s be real—only adds fuel to the fire.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on his involvement. But that hasn’t stopped fans from manifesting it like their lives depend on it.

Because imagine a Middle-earth reunion without Legolas? Exactly.

Why This Return Hits So Hard

Let’s not forget—the original The Lord of the Rings adaptations weren’t just movies; they were a cultural reset. Collectively, the trilogy earned nearly $3 billion at the box office and won 17 Academy Awards, with The Return of the King famously sweeping the Oscars with 11 wins, including Best Picture.

And of course, Serkis’ Gollum helped revolutionize motion capture, basically changing how movies are made.

So yeah, expectations? Astronomical.

I’m sure he’ll do a good job…but there’s only one true King of Gondor. pic.twitter.com/sbaN9lrp5S — Tyler 🐄 (@Leiscow21) April 15, 2026

Middle-earth Never Really Left

If it feels like Tolkien’s world has been quietly creeping back into pop culture, that’s because it has. In 2024, fans returned to Middle-earth through The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, while The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to expand the universe on streaming, proving that the appetite for Tolkien’s stories is as strong as ever.

Now, The Hunt for Gollum is bringing it back to the big screen—with a mix of nostalgia and new blood that actually feels promising.

One More Trip to Middle-earth? Don’t Mind If We Do

Behind the scenes, original writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are back, joined by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou to adapt the work of J.R.R. Tolkien—which means the story is in very safe hands.

And while 2027 might feel like a lifetime away, fans have already made one thing very clear: They’re ready. Tent outside the theater ready. Emotionally unwell ready.

Whether you’re here for Gollum’s chaos, Gandalf’s wisdom, or just hoping Legolas shows up out of nowhere looking perfect—Middle-earth is calling again.

And let’s be honest… we were always going to answer.