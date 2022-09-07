Jason Momoa Gets a Hair Transformation for a Good Cause

‘Game of Thrones’ alum Jason Momoa is known for his long hair, but he recently decided to get a hair transformation for a good cause, leaving him with a hot new buzz cut.

“Hand me those braids. Shaving off the hair. Ohhhh man! I’ve never even felt the wind right there,” the 43-year-old actor expressed in the video that he posted on Instagram.

In the midst of having his hair cut, Momoa advocates for the elimination of single-use plastics stating,

“I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s**t. It just goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I’m here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your life, help me….Plastic bottles are ridiculous. Bring your canteen or now everyone is making the aluminum, which is fantastic. So, aloha. We’re going to keep going.”

In video’s caption, he also wrote,

“Heres to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water.”

We’re used to seeing him with long locks, but it turns out, he also looks hot with a buzz cut!

Prior to his hair transformation for a good cause, Momoa also did something similar back in 2019 when he shaved his signature beard, and promoted the use of recyclable aluminum. He also announced the launch of his company Mananalu, which sells drinking water in aluminum bottles instead of plastic bottles.

Moreover, the actor will be back as Aquaman on the big screen in 2023 for his action fantasy film entitled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’ In fact, fellow ‘Game of Thrones’ alum Emilia Clarke recently became a trending topic after rumors of her replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’ surfaced. The rumors, however, have yet to be confirmed or denied.

Sources: eonline.com, movieweb.com