Jennifer Lopez & Troye Sivan Headline WorldPride Music Festival in DC

Pride season is about to reach new heights! This June 6-7, Washington, D.C. will host the WorldPride Music Festival, the largest LGBTQ+ music festival in history, and it’s bringing an absolutely epic lineup of global superstars. Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan will headline the massive event, which marks the long-awaited return of WorldPride to the U.S. and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Pride in the nation’s capital.

The two-day festival at RFK Festival Grounds (2400 East Capitol St NE) will feature three immersive stages showcasing some of the biggest names in pop, electronic, and drag music. In addition to J.Lo and Troye, the lineup includes RuPaul, Paris Hilton, Kim Petras, Tinashe, Rita Ora, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Zedd, Raye, Galantis, Purple Disco Machine, and many more.

If that wasn’t enough, fans can also expect performances from Aluna, Anabel Englund, Anne Louise, Betty Who, Coco & Breezy, Crush Club, Essel, Dombresky presents Disco Dom, Hayla, Kaleena Zanders, Karsten Sollors, Leland + Friends, LP Giobbi, Matt Suave, Patrick Mason, Sasha Colby, Slayyyter, Spencer Brown, Trisha Paytas, and Ty Sunderland. This is not your average Pride event—this is a music festival for the history books.

A Global LGBTQ+ Celebration with a Powerful Message

WorldPride has traveled to cities like Rome, Toronto, Madrid, Sydney, and New York, but this year’s festival in Washington, D.C. holds special significance. As a city that has been at the forefront of political activism and LGBTQ+ rights, hosting WorldPride in the capital brings an added layer of meaning.

“WorldPride Music Festival is a moment the world will remember. With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we’re creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts, and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before. Hosting this festival in our nation’s capital makes it even more powerful—it’s not just a party, it’s a global movement.” – Jake Resnicow, the festival’s executive producer and one of OUT100’s Most Influential LGBTQ People of the Year.

Beyond the music, the festival will feature cutting-edge art installations and immersive experiences that showcase the vibrancy of LGBTQ+ culture. This event isn’t just about celebrating—it’s about making an impact. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the nonprofit Capital Pride Alliance and other local LGBTQ+ organizations, ensuring that the festival’s influence extends well beyond the weekend.

Get Your Tickets Before They Sell Out!

With an event of this scale, tickets are expected to sell out fast. 🎟️ General Admission, GA+, and VIP tickets start at $209 and will be available to the waitlist on Thursday before going on sale to the general public on Friday. Don’t miss out—secure your spot at WorldPride25.com.

Are you ready to be part of history? 🌈✨