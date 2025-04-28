Remembering Jiggly Caliente: A Light That Will Never Dim

The world of drag, music, and advocacy lost a bright star this weekend. Filipino-American drag artist, singer, and actress Jiggly Caliente (born Bianca Castro-Arabejo) passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at the age of 44, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

A beloved alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race and a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Jiggly Caliente brought unmatched energy, wit, and heart to everything she touched. Known for her infectious laugh, unapologetic spirit, and ability to make everyone feel seen and celebrated, Jiggly carved out a space not just on television screens but in the hearts of fans around the world.

In a statement released by her family, they remembered Bianca as “a luminous presence” who “touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and genuine connection with fans.” They added,

“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.”

Following the announcement of her passing, an outpouring of love flooded social media from fans, friends, and fellow queens.

@michellevisage wrote, “My heart, my soul, my jiggles….I will always love you.”

@shangela shared, “Always a beautiful friendly spirit, before Drag Race, during and after … what a blessing it’s been to have you as a sister in this journey of life. Fly high diva.”

@giagunn added, “Words cannot explain why things happen in life. But I know you are in a better place.”

@morphinelovemua expressed heartbreak: “I cannot stop crying I love you so much. I wish I could hug you one more time. This can’t be real…”

@pandoraboxx said, “My heart breaks. I love you and will always miss you now and forever.”

@joelladynasty honored her memory with, “Absolutely devastating. I love you, Jiggly, my slaysian queen. Thank you for everything you’ve done for our community. Rest in power.”

Jiggly Caliente’s light, love, and laughter will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to live openly, love fiercely, and embrace who they truly are.

Rest in power, Jiggly. You will always be our queen.