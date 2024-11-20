John Duff recently released the Greatest Hits: Deluxe Edition, an album featuring songs like Prove Me Wrong, Suzie Cutie, Nobody to Love, Forgotten How to F*ck, Hoe is Life, Wading, Be Your Girl, Housewife, and Clothes Back On. Shortly after, the openly queer artist dropped a new single titled Stick Up, which might just be his raunchiest and most uncensored song and music video to date.

The new single is so provocative that he launched an OnlyFans account to share the unfiltered, uncensored, and unapologetically sexy version of the video with fans—complete with feet, nudity, pole dancing, and telephones. On top of it all, subscription is FREE…well, at least for now.

“I shoulda been a porn star



I shoulda been a stripper



Oh man I’m such a hoe



I shoulda been a politician

Elections and erections



I’m winning all the polls



I don’t know how to golf



But know more than 18 holes”

John Duff channels the charm of a 1920s jazz crooner, paired with a physique built to stand the test of time. His music videos are no strangers to sexy, sultry, and steamy moments, brimming with hip-thrusting and leg-flaunting allure. This time, however, the singer-songwriter is raising the bar, offering fans an unfiltered and uncensored version of his latest music video, Stick Up. As his first OnlyFans content, Duff has made the video available with a free subscription, giving fans all the provocative glory they could ask for!

Duff’s newest song Stick Up is still sexy, sultry, and provocative, but this time, a deeper message is woven into the chaos unfolding throughout the video–and yes it is about the darkness of both politics, corruption, capitalism, and the inequality that plagues us mere mortals who aren’t fortunate enough to be born with a silver spoon, but if you really want to get into the nitty gritty of things, it’s best to watch Duff’s video. You really won’t want to miss out on the singer thrusting on stage in his teeny-tiny thongs, bent over the table, and sticking his feet out of the car with the wind against his toes.

On his Instagram page, Duff shared the writing and production process behind Stick Up:

“I wrote ‘Stick Up’ about corruption, and how none of us are immune from participating (as we move in to later and later stages of late stage capitalism). In making the video I knew I wanted to walk the walk and go to the “no zone” for artists.” John added, “…While it is all very sexual and edgy – that’s the point: it’s art. I’m happiest when I’m free. And I am happy to have a place to explore artistry without the censor restrictions of most mainstream.”

On his OnlyFans page, Duff posted a short message for his subscribers where he shared his happiness over the project:

“Feet, nudity, pole dancing, telephones, corruption. I love it. When I wrote this song, I knew we were gonna have an alternate version exclusively on this page – my reasoning is there in the lyrics. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did making it – truly the best set I’ve ever worked on!”

By the looks of things, Duff may be set to post more than just the uncensored version of his video in the future. What are you excited to see?

“It feels crazy to post without fear of censorship. How are yall doing? What do you wanna see?” John posted on his OnlyFans page.

Check out the uncensored, unfiltered, and full-frontal version of ‘Stick Up’ in John Duff’s OnlyFans HERE. the slightly suited for work version is below.