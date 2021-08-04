John Oliver Isn’t Happy About ‘Just Like That’

John Oliver Agrees With Diehard Fans – There’s No Sex, No Show, Without Samantha Jones

Yes, you may be getting tired of hearing about it, but when friends reunite there tends to be mass speculation and excitement until worlds recollide. Sex and the City’s reboot/revival/continuance, Just Like That, is plaguing social media and fans with an array of mixed emotions. SATC wasn’t just an ordinary television show, it was a phenomenon that shaped sitcoms and motivated countless parodies, mimicked franchises, and most importantly, inspired their audience with love, friendship, and being your best, flawed self.

Fans are likely in agreeance that the first SATC feature film was the most delicious cherry on top of the iconic series, how could we not have been satisfied with that glorious ending of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw marrying Chris Noth’s John James Preston AKA Mr. Big in a label-less dress in a New York courthouse? Then, the second feature film disappointed so many that some like to not consider it even canon in the SATC universe. Now, we have to handle not having our favorite sex-pot, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), around for the entirety of the revival and will likely have to act as if she wasn’t a part of the core group of friends at all. But, the more we see “leaked” behind-the-scenes photos of the jaw dropping fashion, returns of characters we’ve known and loved for over twenty-years, surprising return of characters like Mr. Big’s ex-wife Natasha Naginsky (Bridget Moynahan), and adult versions of Miranda Hobbes’ (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt’s (Kristin Davis) children. Exciting right?! It makes you want to watch right now or read the scripts they have! But, then you remember Samantha is going to be non-existent! And you aren’t the only one who is having this dilemma.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, comedian and late night host, John Oliver, is also pissed that the revival is happening without Cattrall – and he’s not throwing blame on her, either. During one of his nightly rants, Oliver was sharing a story of a North Dakota town that is one person away from losing an emergency medical service station because of a lack of employees. In the video below, the cheeky Oliver then proclaimed the only workplace that should shut down with the loss of one member is the upcoming revival. He told:

“No workplace should be in danger of shutting down because it loses one person. Unless, that is, the workplace is the Sex and the City reboot. What are you thinking? It’s never [going to] work without Kim Cattrall. It’s not that any of you are bad — it’s that you only work together. I can’t appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don’t have my naughty Samantha, and I live for Miranda Hobbes, but if she’s not serving side-eye while Samantha is using penne pasta to describe her Italian lover’s dick, what is the point?”

While Oliver is able to provide some comedy to nearly anything he speaks on, some of those diehard fans are lurking in the shadows ready to pounce on the opportunity to tear down the revival or perhaps, we will see that there isn’t a difference to be had. The reboot is currently being filmed and while it’s nice to see our favorite friends return for another round of life in their fifties, everyone is on the edge of their seat with speculation.

Writer’s Note A: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

