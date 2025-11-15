Is Jonathan Bailey Ready to Become a Daddy?

Jonathan Bailey is a cowboy… daddy? The Sexiest Man Alive (and yes, I will keep saying that until the end of time) has the internet collectively losing its mind again — this time over a resurfaced clip from his Gay Times photoshoot that’s gone viral all over again.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Bailey shimmies, grins, and casually melts the entire timeline while half-dressed and fully unbothered. It’s the kind of clip that makes you want to pause, scream into your pillow, and then immediately send it to three friends with the caption “HELP.”

The comments section is pure chaos — the best kind:

“Father forgive me for how I have sinned just by looking at him.”



“Give us the shimmy with those tassels!”



“I just cannot get enough!!”



“Just too sexy ❤️”



“Confirmed: cold shower needed.”

Honestly, same. The man radiates joy and heat in equal measure. You can tell he’s having fun, which makes us have fun — it’s wholesome thirst, if that’s even a thing.

HE’S COMMITTED TO THE SEXIEST MAN ALIVE TITLE pic.twitter.com/TEDckDpB0F — best of jonathan bailey (@badpostjbailey) November 7, 2025

Bailey, the Breakout Babe of the Decade

Bailey’s been everywhere these past few years — Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, Wicked, Jurassic World: Rebirth — you name it, he’s probably starred in it, danced through it, or emotionally destroyed us with it. And he’s not just been busy; he’s been excellent.

From Regency-era romance to queer heartbreak to singing opposite Ariana Grande, Bailey’s range is the stuff of legend. He even earned an Emmy nomination for Fellow Travelers, which, let’s be real, we all watched for both the drama andthe kissing.

So when Bailey announced he was taking a break from acting, fans collectively gasped — and then nodded in approval. The man deserves a nap, or a month in the Amalfi Coast. But his reason for stepping back is even more inspiring.

RELATED: Wait, Is Jonathan Bailey Really Taking a Break From Acting?

The Shameless Fund: Bailey’s Next Big Role

In a recent interview with GQ, Bailey revealed that after three years of nonstop work, he’s pressing pause to focus on something that hits close to home: The Shameless Fund.

“With everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund,” he explained.

It’s not just a celebrity vanity project — it’s Jonathan’s way of using his platform for real-world change. The fund, created in partnership with eyewear brand Cubitts, supports LGBTQ+ mental health initiatives, particularly for queer youth who need resources, community, and visibility.

And Bailey’s not just slapping his name on it. He’s going all in — planning, staffing, fundraising. The man’s channeling all his heart (and probably his abs) into making it happen.

Bailey, But Make It Daddy

Somewhere between cowboy shimmies and saving the world, Bailey also dropped another bombshell — he’s thought about becoming a dad. In an interview with Esquire UK, he said:

“There’s obviously loads of kids that could really benefit from love and support. I have the absolute privilege of being a gay man — there’s no biological clock. It’s such a privilege, isn’t it, to even be able to have a kid?”

Now, he’s not rushing into it just yet. He’s still got some global domination (and maybe a few red carpets) left to handle. But it’s a lovely thought — Bailey as a future father, raising tiny, fabulous humans with good skincare routines and emotional intelligence.

What’s Next for the Internet’s Favorite Leading Man

The actor will return to the big screen soon with Wicked: For Good, and you can bet every press tour moment will live rent-free on TikTok. Until then, we’ll gladly take the endless stream of old photoshoots, interviews, and shirtless shimmies being recirculated by his fanbase.

Because, let’s be honest — whether he’s in a corset, a cowboy hat, or a perfectly tailored suit, Bailey’s charm never fades. He’s proof that kindness, talent, and a little bit of shoulder shimmy can still set the internet ablaze.

So as we gear up for Wicked: For Good and watch him do his thing, one thing’s for sure: the sexiest man alive knows how to use his powers — wisely, charismatically, and maybe with a touch of chaos. Long live (future) Daddy Bailey.