Jonathan Bailey Presses Pause on Acting–Find Out Why

Wait—hold up. Is Jonathan Bailey really stepping away from acting? The answer is yes, but before anyone spirals into despair, let’s make one thing clear: this break isn’t bad news. In fact, it’s the most Jonathan Bailey thing ever—heartfelt, purposeful, and driven by his passion for the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

For the last few years, Bailey has been booked and busy, juggling projects that would make anyone’s head spin. He’s brought us Regency-era romance in Bridgerton, lent his voice and charm (and impeccable footwork) to Wicked, delivered an Emmy-worthy performance in Fellow Travelers, and even joined the blockbuster realm of Jurassic World: Rebirth. With an Emmy nomination under his belt, it’s safe to say the actor has been on a remarkable run.

RELATED: Somehow Jonathan Bailey Just Made the Clarinet Hot

Advertisement

So, when Bailey says he’s taking a break, it isn’t about burnout—it’s about channeling his energy into something bigger than himself. During an interview with GQ, where he was also promoting a collaboration between The Shameless Fund and its collaboration with eyewear company Cubitts, Bailey revealed that after three years of “working solidly,” he’s ready to shift gears. His focus for the coming year? The Shameless Fund, an initiative that’s deeply personal to him.

RELATED: The Gay Agenda Includes Slutty Little Glasses + Jonathan Bailey’s Flirty Crimes

Advertisement

The Shameless Fund isn’t just a passion project; it’s Bailey’s way of making real change.

“With everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund,” he explained.

And this isn’t lip service—he’s already thinking big. Over the next few months, Bailey plans to concentrate on staffing and ensuring “the right people” are in place to push the organization forward.

Advertisement

One of the most striking reasons Bailey feels called to this work is the stark inequality in charitable giving. He’s pointed to the statistic that out of every £100 raised in the UK, only 1p goes toward the LGBTQ+ community. For Bailey, that gap isn’t just a number—it’s a call to action. “You really have to dig to find solutions,” he said, underscoring why The Shameless Fund is so vital.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande for The Shameless Fund’s ‘Loomis’ glasses, styled by Law Roach. pic.twitter.com/GI1RX5XeSC — ໊ (@thankucrave) August 21, 2025

What makes this moment even more exciting is that Bailey isn’t tackling it alone. The collaboration between The Shameless Fund and Cubitts has been a creative and stylish way to raise both awareness and funds. Together, they’re turning eyewear into a tool for visibility and support—a reminder that even fashion can fuel change.

Of course, for fans, the idea of Bailey taking a step back from acting might sting a little. But there’s comfort in knowing that before he goes full activist mode, we’ll still get a healthy dose of Bailey magic. Fiyero is set to come back in November in Wicked: For Good, which means press tours, red carpet looks, and—let’s be real—some thirst-trap-worthy appearances that Bailey always seems to deliver with effortless charm.

Advertisement

@loewe Drink Your Milk! 🥛 Now back in stock. With each T-shirt sold, LOEWE will donate a portion of the profits to the actor’s charity, The Shameless Fund, which is dedicated to building a world free of discrimination, oppression and shame, so that LGBTQIA+ people can live authentically and love freely. #LOEWE #JonathanBailey ♬ original sound – LOEWE

So, while 2026 might not give us new on-screen Bailey moments, it offers something equally rewarding: the chance to see one of our favorite actors put his time, energy, and heart into lifting up the LGBTQ+ community. Jonathan Bailey’s break isn’t an absence—it’s a different kind of presence, one that ensures his influence extends far beyond the screen.

Advertisement

And let’s be honest—when he does return to acting (because you know he will), it’ll feel even more triumphant knowing that he spent his time away making a difference. Until then, we’ll happily watch him conquer both the red carpet and the fundraising world with the same charisma we’ve come to love.

REFERENCE: GQ