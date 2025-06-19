Jonathan Bailey is no stranger to a transformation. From Bridgerton’s beloved Viscount to charming Prince Fiyero, he’s now evolving into something far more primal—literally. In Jurassic World: Rebirth, the newest chapter in the iconic dinosaur-packed franchise, Bailey plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a jacked (yes, jacked) paleontologist who trades ballroom grace for mud-splattered fieldwork and life-threatening dino chases.

Set to star alongside Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, Bailey steps into a world where prehistoric terror meets modern-day ambition. As Dr. Loomis, he’s recruited by a private pharmaceutical company to extract dinosaur DNA, believing the research could lead to life-saving medical breakthroughs. But in true Jurassic fashion, things go south fast. Mangroves, rock faces, stampedes—you name it, he runs from it.

It’s a new terrain for Bailey, but he’s more than ready. He’s been surfing the wave of acclaim since Bridgerton, dazzling in Wicked, and now barreling into blockbuster territory with a role that blends brains, brawn, and heart.

“He’s just instantly likable,” says Jurassic World: Rebirth director Gareth Edwards. “If, within the first scene, while hardly saying anything, you go, ‘I like this guy,’ it’s worth its weight in gold.”

Off screen, Bailey is also winning in ways that matter far beyond ticket sales. As an openly gay actor in Hollywood, he’s been refreshingly candid about the industry’s unspoken barriers. “You have to unlearn a lot of narratives about yourself that an industry tells you,” Bailey shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “If you’re gay, there’s a glass ceiling.”

Well, consider that ceiling shattered.

Bailey isn’t just taking up space—he’s redefining it. “There’s the weight of history,” he says, “and endless brilliant people who have come before you who have changed the way that people see sexuality.” His mission? To prove that anyone—regardless of who they love—can play any role. Running from raptors included.

The casting of Bailey in Rebirth was almost fated. While Edwards was deep in the weeds of final casting decisions, Wicked was already in post-production. Universal tossed Bailey’s name in the mix. Edwards hadn’t seen Bridgerton—but his girlfriend had. Her reaction? “Is that for real? That’s fantastic!” That endorsement sealed the deal.

And in case you’re wondering whether Bailey’s new role still allows him to serve looks? Don’t worry. His Hollywood Reporter spread features him lounging confidently in leather pants, giving camera-ready smolder while discussing everything from queer identity to dino stunts.

Good friend and Wicked bestie Cynthia Erivo says it best:

“He’s always searching for something, but he’s playful at the same time, so the air is always light when you’re around him.”

That balance—between gravitas and charm, legacy and lightness—is exactly why Bailey feels like the future. He’s not interested in playing it safe. “I’ve unlearned the idea of feeling limited,” he says. And with both Jurassic World: Rebirth and Wicked: For Good dropping in the same year, his schedule may be packed, but his vision is clearer than ever.

For now, Bailey’s just trying to savor the moment. “The idea of a few months off is absolutely dreamy,” he says. And honestly? After dodging dinosaurs and rewriting industry narratives, he’s earned it.

REFERENCE: The Hollywood Reporter