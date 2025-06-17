Jurassic Flex: Jonathan Bailey Gets Ripped and We’re Not Okay

Let’s be honest: in 2024, when Film Updates dropped that photo of Jonathan Bailey curling dumbbells in a red tank top, a significant portion of the internet collectively lost its mind—and its hydration levels. Gay Twitter was flooded with thirst tweets, dinosaur memes, and polite (but persistent) inquiries into Bailey’s exact workout split. Was it arms and abs day? Every day?

The now-iconic shot, captioned simply “Jonathan Bailey training for the new ‘JURASSIC WORLD’ movie,” sent imaginations spinning and pulses racing. Sporting a red tank that clung heroically to his shoulders, Bailey looked like he was auditioning not just for a dinosaur survival epic, but for the gay Mount Rushmore of Gym Kings. The biceps? Biblical. The focus? Jurassic.

Advertisement

RELATED: Jonathan Bailey Is Serving Thighs, Skirts, and Prehistoric Chaos

Of course, some skeptical fans of the Jurassic franchise raised eyebrows—what was with the sudden Marvel-worthy pump? Was this method actor vanity run amok? Bailey addressed the transformation head-on in a recent British GQ profile, revealing the gains weren’t just for aesthetics. It was about survival. Literal, on-set survival.

“Scarlett and Mahershala were like, ‘You have to go to the gym so you can sustain it and get through the day.’ You’re constantly running with the energy that you’re about to be chomped by a T-Rex.”

Advertisement

Fair. If you’re sprinting through the mangrove jungles of Thailand with prehistoric predators lurking, cardio and core matter. Bailey is set to play Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleogeneticist tasked with extracting dinosaur DNA for medical breakthroughs—a role that, according to him, involves “a ton of running, rock climbing, and, apparently, at least one scene where Loomis works out on screen.”

“You’ll find out. There’s something about his character he talks about. He goes to the gym and it’s a moment in the story!”

A moment, indeed. Somewhere, the ghost of Dr. Ian Malcolm is buttoning one extra shirt button in response.

Advertisement

But for queer audiences, Jonathan Bailey isn’t just a thirst trap in a tank top—he’s something rarer: a proudly out, leading man in mainstream Hollywood. Known for his magnetic turn as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Regency-era bodice-ripper Bridgerton and his devastatingly romantic performance in Fellow Travelers, Bailey has carved out a space that’s still relatively uncommon—an openly gay actor playing both queer and straight romantic leads, with the range (and jawline) to do both convincingly.

In a landscape where queer actors are often sidelined or pigeonholed, Bailey’s rise feels meaningful. He doesn’t just show up—he shows out. Whether he’s delivering emotional monologues about forbidden love in 1950s Washington or sprinting from CGI raptors in Krabi, Thailand, he’s reminding the industry (and audiences) that being gay is not a limitation. It’s a strength, a texture, a perspective worth spotlighting.

The upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth isn’t just a new chapter—it’s a love letter to the legacy. Bailey’s enthusiasm echoes the careful reverence the team has taken to honor Spielberg’s original, while infusing fresh, adrenaline-soaked science into the DNA (pun fully intended) of the franchise. And let’s be honest, the gays have always respected the Jurassic franchise’s flair for the dramatic: thunderous entrances, steamy jungle tension, and strong female leads who run the show in boots and bias-cut blouses.

Advertisement

So no, Bailey’s transformation isn’t gratuitous. It’s functional thirst. The kind that fuels a character, a narrative, and about 600 group chats. Dr. Loomis may not go toe-to-claw with a raptor, but those biceps are pulling their weight—and ours.

Mark your calendars and hydrate in advance. Jurassic World: Rebirth storms into theaters July 2, 2025. And if Bailey’s arms are any indication, the extinction event this summer might be our collective self-control.

Source: MSN