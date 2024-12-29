Jonathan Bailey has enjoyed a remarkable run over the past two years, with Wicked, Bridgerton, Heartstopper, and Fellow Travelers resonating with audiences and achieving great success. Looking ahead, he has exciting projects lined up, including Richard II and Jurassic World: Rebirth alongside Scarlett Johansson. Beyond his acting career, Jonathan has been an incredible advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, supporting initiatives like The Shameless Fund, in collaboration with Jonathan Anderson and Loewe, as well as contributing to Just Like Us UK, an organization dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ youth. In his latest interview with British Vogue, Jonathan opens up about his journey of exploring his sexuality and the experiences that shaped him.

Photo Credit: @jbbyleaf

Jonathan has this innate quality that allows him to develop such passionate and fiery chemistry with anyone he’s paired up with–man or woman. Suffice to say, his charm is unrivaled and his prince charming-like quality on the red carpet is even more amazing to watch. He’s a literal prince on and off the carpet!

Photo Credit: @livingblase

In an interview with British Vogue, Bailey shared that even he finds the spectrum on defining one’s sexuality isn’t always clear-cut, and even admitted to having a girlfriend when he was still trying to figure out who he is:

“It’s interesting with the binary, where you’re perceived to be either this or that. That’s how I saw it at the time, but there are so many nuances to it. My experience of that relationship was not that I was in the shadows. She remains one of my best friends.”

Bailey adds:

“I think other people understood my sexuality before I was even aware of it.”

If you are just as obsessed as I am with Jonathan Bailey jumping around tables in Wicked as Fiyero, then you would know that he is actually trained in ballet. Thankfully, Bailey’s parents were highly supportive and encouraging of his passion for the arts at such a young age.

“I remember looking through the window at these girls at school in their tutus. They were doing, like, first position, second position, and I knew I just wanted to be in there.”

Jonathan’s charming personality is not new to the people around him and his confidence came at such a young age. He wasn’t afraid to ask questions about his sexuality that many of his peers would have avoided. Talking about a moment during his primary school years, he shared:

“Guys, guys, who else thinks they’re gay? Do you? I do. I do.'” He said, “It was a conversation I really, really wanted to have, to see if everyone else was on the same page, but everyone went quiet.”

While we eagerly await the return of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 4 and Jonathan Bailey’s upcoming role alongside Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World: Rebirth, don’t miss the chance to see him as Fiyero in the sing-along version of Wicked. Though, let’s be honest, this might already be your third time watching him “Dancing Through Life” in the blockbuster musical. Additionally, Jonathan will be returning to his Shakespearean roots as he takes on the lead role in Richard II at the Bridge Theatre, running from February 10 to May 10, 2025.

Source: British Vogue