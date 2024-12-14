Jonathan Bailey Talks About Coming Out and Having Kids

Jonathan Bailey recently revealed that he practiced for and shot Bridgerton Season 3, Fellow Travelers, and Wicked all at the same time, flying back and forth to make the most of the opportunities that are being presented to him. With such a busy schedule, has Bailey found time to date, smell the roses, and considered having a family? Well, yes and no.

The internet has been busy dissecting Bailey’s chemistry with anyone and everyone he’s ever worked with–tagging him the “internet’s boyfriend.” Even though Jonathan isn’t keen on sharing details of his dating life, he is willing to share his coming out story–one which took time to develop:

“I think other people understood my sexuality before I was even aware of it.”

The actor came out in his 20s but he wasn’t averse to the idea of being gay at a young age, sharing with British Vogue that it just took him time to discover himself, and even went out with a girl in his early 20s.

“My experience of that relationship was not that I was in the shadows. She remains one of my best friends.”

During his primary school years, Jonathan was ready to have a conversation not many kids his age were prepared for. In a sleepover with friends, he dared to ask the question his friends were too scared to answer:

“Guys, guys, who else thinks they’re gay? Do you? I do. I do.'” He admitted, “It was a conversation I really, really wanted to have, to see if everyone else was on the same page, but everyone went quiet.”

As private as Bailey is, he’s actually happy to share his plans about starting a family in the future. Asked if he want to start children, he says:

“Yes, it’s such a privilege for a man, but I can’t bring children into my lifestyle now. I want to make sure I’m going to be present. I’m reading books on adoption. I might coparent with a woman, but I’m thinking it will be with a man.”

The actor began his career at a young age, performing in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of A Christmas Carol at just seven years old. Since then, he has built an impressive theater portfolio, earning an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Jamie in the revival of Company. His theater background is highly notable, featuring roles in King Lear alongside Sir Ian McKellen, Othello, Cock, and, early next year, he will take on the titular role in the Shakespearean play Richard II. Bailey has been described as incredibly smart and talented in his craft, drawing emotions and bringing characters to life so authentically that he fully immerses audiences in whatever project he’s a part of.

He’s also been an integral and wonderful part of the LGBTQ+ community, launching a foundation called The Shameless Fund which aims:

“To forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live authentically, love freely, and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression, or shame.”

He has also won an award for Celebrity Fundraiser of the year for Just Like Us where he raised £30,000

“Just Like Us is the LGBT+ young people’s charity. They work with thousands of schools and young people right across the UK to make sure everyone knows that being LGBT+ is something to be celebrated.”

While we’re waiting for the return of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 4 and for his latest role alongside Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World: Rebirth, make sure to catch Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked; although I’m pretty sure this would make the 3rd time you’re seeing Bailey Dancing Through Life in the blockbuster movie musical. You can also catch Jonathan return to his Shakespearean roots leading Richard II at the Bridge Theatre from 10 February to 10 May 2025.

Source: British Vogue