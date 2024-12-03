I have to admit, I’ve written my fair share of Jonathan Bailey thirst traps mostly based on the actors thighs and ability to look great in extra short shorts, but even I know that the man of the year (in my opinion) is more than meets the eye.

RELATED: Everyone is Obsessed with This ‘Wicked’ Star’s Hip Thrusts

Advertisement

When you first welcomed Bailey with open arms, it was most likely from his appearance as the eldest child of the Bridgerton family–Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. Let’s recall, the teasers had us all swooning before we even got to know the plot (well, for non-readers of the book) of the show when Bailey, as Anthony, pushed himself off the lake with his wet, sheer white shirt clinging onto his biceps, chest, and extremely toned abs.

Throughout the show, we got to know him as the confident, highly disciplined, commanding, yet charming eldest sibling and designated man of the house who felt like he had to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders for his mother and siblings.

RELATED: This ‘Wicked’ Actor’s Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks That Have Us Speechless!

Advertisement

When season 2 rolled around, Bailey took center stage and turned into one of the most charming, passionate, and fiery male leads I have ever seen grace Shondaland.

he can get it pic.twitter.com/4PE31sfzwc — fran (@moulinroyals) September 16, 2024

RELATED: This Wicked Actor is Back in Short Shorts: Check it Out!

Advertisement

Jonathan Bailey is a master of versatility, seamlessly tackling a variety of complex roles across genres and eras—all while juggling multiple high-profile projects at once. From portraying an inspirational closeted gay man navigating the tumultuous Lavender Scare era in a decades-spanning love story with Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers, to embodying the brooding yet tender Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the regency-era drama Bridgerton, Bailey’s range is nothing short of remarkable. At the same time, he’s bringing his charm and charisma to the role of Fiyero in Wicked, dancing atop tables alongside a star-studded cast of actors, singers, and dancers.

RELATED: Jonathan Bailey Shimmies Hips and Dances on Top of Table in Oz

Advertisement

His ability to balance such distinct and demanding roles simultaneously speaks to his extraordinary talent and dedication. Did I mention he was doing all three of these major projects all at the same time? He told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I think it was 32 days in a row where I didn’t have one day off. And I flew back and forth four times. I’d go from Hawk’s house in the ’60s at the cabin [referring to Fellow Travelers], go straight to the airport, sleep on the plane, go straight to a regency ball [Bridgerton], sleep there, then go straight to Wicked to be learning choreography.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Great Thighs Save Lives—Jonathan Bailey Takes Us Behind The Scenes

So when Bailey was nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, people knew that it was well overdue.

Advertisement

RELATED: Emmy Nominations Are Out – And….

So why exactly are we all obsessed with Jonathan Bailey? I think the answer is simple. He’s not only interesting on-screen, but he’s also even more interesting off-screen. His versatility is backed by years of experience with a background in ballet helping him hit his moves and with years as a theater actor in shows like King Lear, Company–for which he won an Olivier Award, American Psycho, The Last Five Years, and a whole lot more under his belt for his West End contributions.

babe wake up, a clear video of jonathan bailey singing “not getting married” just dropped pic.twitter.com/8C8v9XkN59 — B | in my benophie era ✨ (@beebeakbee) November 1, 2024

Advertisement

Bailey has built a steady following throughout his more than two decades long career as an artist, but his interactions with fans during the premiere of Wicked in cinemas all around the world have been making people gush and blush with how charming, candid, and down-to-earth Jonathan is. He truly is a superstar for the people!

i love how the wicked premiere in nyc last night was an exclusive event with no fans really allowed, so jonathan bailey decided to let his security quite literally chase him around so he could interact with fans anyways pic.twitter.com/SGT7W4JvNR — miah (@cupidhawk) November 15, 2024

If you want to keep up with Jonathan Bailey make sure to binge watch Bridgerton on Netflix, which will be back with Bailey in season 4, Fellow Travelers on Paramount Plus, and if you haven’t seen Wicked in theaters…what are you doing– go, go, go! Something is definitely going to change within you, if you know what I mean. He will also be starring in the latest Jurassic World movie–oh the versatility this man holds!