Jonathan Bailey is out and about with the rest of the ‘Wicked’ cast as they gear up for the Australian premiere of the movie. Bailey, along with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Ethan Slater all posed in front of the Sydney Opera House for their press call, and it’s looking to be a very wicked journey for the entire cast!

Jonathan blessed the press and fans with a gobsmacking hot look of his tanned thighs and legs in short shorts. It seems that Bailey has never skipped a leg day in his life with all the muscles clearly defined and toned in this preppy and chic look. If the short shorts weren’t enough, thank Sydney for their hot weather because Bailey paired his fabulous shorts with an even more stunning sheer black top helping to show off the fruits of chest day labor. Keep it coming, Jonathan, because you look wickedly stunning!

Photo Credit: @iris_bee_

The cast of Wicked are surely up for a great trip around the world to promote their musical-turned-film. The film is sure to pack in a punch since Wicked will be divided into two parts with the first film premiering on November 22 and the next film in November of 2025.

Photo Credit: @_filmcrave

This isn’t the first time Bailey has blessed our internet eyes with his short shorts though. On ‘Fellow Travellers,’ Bailey showed us that he can also rock a great pair of Daisy Dukes regardless of the era. In a beach scene with Matt Bomer’s character, the two are seen loved up and having a blast in a montage that celebrates their love story. The two are wearing teeny tiny beach shorts while laughing and hanging out on the shoreline.

Aside from his sexy press call look, we know that Bailey can also rock a classy pantsuit look. During the film’s Sydney premiere, Jonathan showed up in a sleek white Blazer and Trousers styled with a bright yellow undershirt just like the yellow brick road from the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The 36-year-old will be playing the role of charming, handsome, and cavalier prince-turned-captain of the guard Fiyero in the two Wicked films where he will be showing off his theatre background and musical chops since the role has been known to be quite heavy-handed on the singing block. He will be playing the love interest to Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba where the two fall in love during their time at Shiz University.

Get excited because the ‘Wicked’ musical film extravaganza is coming to theatres around the world with part one premiering on November 22 and part two premiering on November 16, 2025.