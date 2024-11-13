Wicked is just a few days away, and Jonathan Bailey, along with the rest of its star-studded and incredibly talented cast, is already turning heads during their press rounds. They’re stepping out in the most stunning and magical looks that are absolutely jaw-dropping. From glamorous red carpets to perfectly curated outfits, these cast members are delivering a visually magical feast that has us all even more excited for the show’s release!

Just last week, Jonathan went viral after showing off his toned and tan thighs and legs in a nice little pair of black shorts paired with a sheer black top during the Sydney press call appearance for the Australian premiere of the movie. Later that week, Bailey showed that he too can rock a sleek white pantsuit and yellow top look–and that is definitely hard to pull off. In an exclusive interview with GQ magazine, he says he’s “in the best shape I’ve ever been” even mentioning that the shorts look for their Sydney stop of their tour was intentional:

“In Sydney and down under, we should be showing down under.”

So if you’ve ever wondered how Jonathan Bailey got his legs to look that good, he’s got the secret—and it’s all about finding a balance between the arts and athletics. From a young age, Bailey trained in gymnastics and ballet, while also staying active in sports like tennis and rugby. Talk about a well-rounded fitness regimen! It seems the combination of grace and strength is exactly what gives him those jaw-dropping legs we all admire.

The Fellow Travelers actor has always looked incredible in whatever he wears—whether it’s casual jeans or a classic black suit—but Wicked has truly brought out the sparkle in Jonathan Bailey with his brighter, shinier looks. During the press tour for Wicked, Bailey has been serving up sequins, color, and high fashion, rocking outfits from Versace, Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, and more, all while showcasing his extremely well-built physique. From bold patterns to jaw-dropping details, Bailey is bringing glamour to every appearance.

Los Angeles Premiere

During the Los Angeles Wicked premiere, Wicked’s newest Fiyero wore probably the sparkliest outfit that has ever graced his body with a stunning silver sequined button down, accessorized with a bright red poppy pin, that highlighted his chest (and chest hair) paired with a simple pair of white slacks and bright pair of red shoes that would make even Dorothy proud.

Mexico Premiere

The Bridgerton actor toned down the sparkle but was still absolutely stunning at the Wicked Mexico premiere. He rocked a simple white top paired with black pants, but this time, it was all about highlighting his sexy waist with a silk waistband.

Get excited to see Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked, coming to theaters near you soon! The musical film extravaganza premieres worldwide with part one on November 22, and part two on November 16, 2025.