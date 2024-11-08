Jonathan Bennett is a fixture in romantic-comedy movies and he’s an even bigger fixture in Hallmark holiday films. Back in 2020, Jonathan starred opposite Brad Harder in a Christmas movie called ‘The Christmas House,’ which had a stellar ensemble cast that also includes Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Mattia Castrillo.

RELATED: Jonathan Bennett tells us how to be sizzling hot at 43

Personally, I’d say Jonathan Bennett makes history just by waking up in the morning, but it seems the Smithsonian American History Museum agrees. The ‘Holiday Sitters’ star stopped by the LadyGang podcast to share a hilarious tale about discovering his groundbreaking kiss was now museum-worthy. While most actors sneak off set with a prop or two as a memento, Bennett’s claim to fame landed straight into the Smithsonian’s archives—with zero sneaking required.

Advertisement

RELATED: Christmas Movies are For Men Too! Bennett Breaks Male Stereotypes with New Role

Hallmark’s top brass called Jonathan Bennett with an unexpected request: return the jacket he “totally didn’t steal” from set. At first, Jonathan played it cool, denying any knowledge of the missing outfit. “I don’t know what jacket you’re talking about,” he fibbed, knowing full well he’d snagged it because it fit him perfectly.

Advertisement

Then came the twist—a call from an even higher-up revealed that the jacket was destined for the Smithsonian archives. Cue a sudden burst of honesty as Jonathan “remembered” its whereabouts. “You know what, it’s so funny, I just found it,” he told the LadyGang hosts. Hooray for sudden discoveries! “It was behind something, I didn’t see it,” he added, with impeccable timing.

Advertisement

RELATED: LOOK: Hottie Jonathan Bennett Drops Hubby’s Sexy Pics That Worked on Him!

The jacket was archived along with other important pieces from the scene in the movie to commemorate the movie for having the “first same-sex kiss in a Christmas movie” together with signed scripts and a snow globe. How festive!

Advertisement

RELATED: Jonathan Bennett Reveals His Fave Part of ‘Holiday Sitter’ with George Krissa

Since starring in the ‘Christmas House,’ Jonathan has appeared in quite a slew of other holiday-themed films and competitions like ‘Finding Mr. Christmas,’ ‘Halloween Wars,’ ‘The Groomsmen,’ and ‘The Holiday Sitter.’

Advertisement

RELATED:Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughn Marry In Beachside Ceremony

Most recently, Jonathan starred alongside Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt in ‘The Groomsmen’ trilogy where each of the three star in their very own love story while also navigating life as best friends and groomsmen. You can catch all of these Hallmark favourites on the Hallmark+ app. Don’t forget, make sure to rewatch Bennett’s Smithsonian-worthy kiss on the app!