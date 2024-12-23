Jonathan Bennett has rightfully earned his title as the Gay King of Christmas, and it’s not just because he’s charming and festive—he’s also breaking barriers in holiday cinema, especially in LGBTQ+ representation, and in reality TV. If you recall, Jonathan starred in Hallmark’s first ever gay-lead Holiday movie (Holiday Sitter); so if my Googling serves me right, Jonathan has starred in a total of eleven Christmas movies and two Christmas-themed reality TV competitions. So, shall we take a snowy stroll down memory lane to celebrate the Gay King of Christmas?

Christmas Crush (2012)

Jonathan plays the high school crush you wish you had—dreamy, charming, and just awkward enough to make you giggle while rooting for him. It’s reunion vibes with a side of holiday magic. It’s like watching Aaron Samuels all grown up and still as charming as the day he asked you what day it was–it was October 3rd.

Business suit? Check. Mistletoe moment? Double check. Jonathan starring as the handsome executive who is equal parts swoon-worthy and sweet makes this one a holiday rom-com you’ll want to smooch. Uhm, triple check.

Christmas Made to Order (2018)

Watching Jonathan scramble to pull off the “perfect Christmas” while finding love feels like the coziest cup of cocoa. It’s festive chaos, but in the most adorable way. It also doesn’t hurt to bring in a little bit of nostalgia with Alexa Pena-Vega, AKA the OG Spy Kid.

The Christmas House (2020)

Jonathan leads Hallmark’s first-ever LGBTQ+ love story, and honestly, it’s everything I could ever ask for in a holiday movie. Between family traditions and adoption plans, this one has all the feels and then some. It truly was a bold step for Hallmark, and it was all wrapped up in the coziest and warmest holiday vibe we all adore.

The Christmas House 2:Deck Those Halls (2021)

The Holiday Sitter (2022)

Watching Jonathan stumble his way from clueless bachelor to holiday hero with a side of swoon-worthy romance? Pure gold. Bonus: it’s Hallmark’s first gay Christmas rom-com! Iconic. This movie was extra special to Bennett telling the TODAY show:

“Growing up, I never saw a love that looked like my love in Christmas movies. So to be able to create that and bring the story to the screen… there are no words for it, of how excited I am.”

Christmas on Cherry Lane (2023)

The Groomsmen Trilogy (2024)

Three best friends. Three very exquisite and delectable groomsmen. Three weddings. Love is truly in the air for this Hallmark movie! Bennett’s character faces a dilemma familiar to anyone caught in a sticky “situationship.” He asks, “What if he doesn’t have feelings for me?” to which his friends reply, “But what if he does?” In the movie each of the three Hallmark hunks have a love story of their own, sharing dilemmas, advice, and comfort with each other.

Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane (2024)

According to Hallmark, the synopsis of the film reads:

“A young couple preparing to welcome their first child; an empty-nester and her fiancé ready to start a new chapter; and a couple who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives.”

Finding Mr. Christmas (2024)

In an emotional post on his Instagram, Bennett candidly shared that Finding Mr. Christmas was a passion project of his. In his post, he detailed how he became “obsessed” with turning the idea of a reality competition that’s never been done in Hallmark history while he was also doing eight shows weekly as Sir Robin on the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Monty Python’s Spamalot.

Have I mentioned that Jonathan is also currently shooting a Christmas movie during Christmas? He really is booked and busy like Santa’s loyal elves! What holiday spirit does he have? Because I definitely need some of that! Make sure to binge watch all of Jonathan’s holiday movies and shows to get into the holiday spirit a smidge bit more!