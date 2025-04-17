If you’re ever feeling down, just remember: Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan exist—and they are thriving.

The internet’s favorite Hallmark hunk celebrated his equally dreamy husband Jaymes’ birthday this week, and naturally, he didn’t just post a sweet selfie and call it a day. Nope. He gave us a full-blown Jaymes Appreciation Carousel—equal parts thirst trap, comedy sketch, love letter, and couple goals. Honestly? We’re still recovering.

Photo Credit: @jonathandbennett

Let’s start with the visuals. Jonathan shared a scroll-stopping series of videos on Instagram that had fans screaming, “I want what they have… and also Jaymes’ legs.” From clips of Jaymes working out in the teeniest of short shorts (his thighs deserve their own IMDb page, tbh), to footage of him being the kind of husband rom-coms are written about—carrying all their beach vacation luggage down a flight of stairs in nothing but swim briefs. That’s right. Just briefs. A literal dreamboat with a suitcase in each hand. Someone give this man a trophy for multitasking and serving.

Photo Credit: @jaymesv

And because Jonathan is not one to gatekeep joy (or Jaymes’ outfits), he also included hilarious snippets of Jaymes being the ever-supportive “Hallmark Husband” in his custom tee, being lovingly terrorized by Jonathan during his sacred self-care time (think: nose waxing and nail clippers), and—chef’s kiss—a video of Jaymes smiling wide, rocking a crop top, short shorts, and rollerblades like it’s 1999 and he just won Prom King.

Photo Credit: @jaymesv

But the real heart-melter? The caption. Get ready to ugly cry.

“Happy Birthday @jaymesv,” Jonathan wrote. “There’s a reason that the first question everyone asks me is, ‘Where’s Jaymes?’ It’s because you are loved. Loved not just by me and our son, but by every person that merely enters your orbit. You are the best of all of us, and that’s why everyone is drawn to you.”

Cue the sniffles. He went on to say,

“There’s a lot of reasons I fell in love with you, but the main reason is 100% not because of your legs. That’s second. The main reason is your heart and love is absolutely magical and hard to put into words. All I know is I feel lucky and honored to get to do life with you. And then also because of your legs.”

Honestly, who needs Shakespeare when you have Jonathan Bennett writing Instagram captions?

Jaymes, ever the king of comedy and candor, replied with a perfect mix of sweetness and sass: “Thank you for sharing these beautiful moments in time and for letting me wax my nose hair on your side of the bathroom. I love you baby.”

STOP IT. TOO CUTE.

From sentimental soulmates to silly shenanigans, these two never fail to remind us what real love looks like—joyful, genuine, and just the right amount of ridiculous. Whether they’re dressed like beach gods or bickering over bathroom counter space, Jonathan and Jaymes are the gold standard of coupledom.

So here’s to more birthdays, more matching shirts, more exposed thighs, and more shared nose wax strips. Stay in love and stay adorable, you two. The world is better (and infinitely more entertaining) with you in it.