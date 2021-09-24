Hallmark To Make ‘The Christmas House 2’

The Christmas House is returning for a sequel!

Last year, we were graced with several LGBTQ-themed Christmas movies. After Gay Twitter complained about the lack of representation the year before, channels and streaming platforms like Hallmark, Lifetime, Hulu, and Paramount Network gave us movies like The Christmas House, The Christmas Setup, Happiest Season, and Dashing In December. And now Hallmark says the party’s continuing into this year, as they’re making a sequel to The Christmas House.

The original film, starring Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder, sees two brothers returning home for the holidays. While there, both brothers dealt with drama happening in their relationship. Bennett’s character Brandon anxiously awaited, alongside his husband Jake (played by Harder) for confirmation on whether they can adopt their first child. Meanwhile, Brandon’s brother Mike (played by Robert Buckley) tried to convince his mother to sell the family home while reconnecting with a high school sweetheart.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new sequel, which will premiere this holiday season, will see “the Mitchell brothers (Bennett and Buckley) compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.”

To celebrate the announcement, Jonathan Bennett posted pictures of himself and the cast to Instagram with the caption, “Huge news! The Mitchell Family is Back!!! The same family, same love, but twice the hilarity. Buckle up, this sleigh is taking off!”

There is currently no word on when The Christmas House 2 will premiere. But, the Hallmark Channel has 41 new Christmas films planned for release this year. The first film will release on October 22 and the following 40 films, including The Christmas House 2, will premiere sometime during the following two months.

