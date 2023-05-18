Jonathan Bennett Teases on Potential Return in ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

The ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie is in the works, and Jonathan Bennett recently teased about his potential involvement in the upcoming film.

In an interview with People during the 34th GLAAD Media Awards, the 41-year-old openly gay actor was asked about his knowledge on the highly anticipated musical movie, and he answered:

“There’s some talks going on about certain things. Let’s just say that.”

Bennett also talked about his experience on starring in the original iconic film, expressing that it is “so fun to be a part of a movie like Mean Girls, where so many people have such a good reaction and such a heartwarming feeling when they think about our movie, because it changed their lives in so many ways. It changed my life.”

Moreover, the upcoming ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie is based on the 2004 film and 2018 Broadway show of the same title. On March 7, the official Instagram account of the movie announced that they are starting production.

The original ‘Mean Girls’ film is starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried. In a February 2023 interview with ET, Seyfried said that she and her former co-stars are “100% into” making a cameo.

“It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang,” the actress further expressed.

Paramount Pictures has yet to announce the official released date of the ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie. However, what is known is that it will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

