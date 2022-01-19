Jorge Sanchez is Hottie of the Week

We’re happy to introduce our first Instinct Hottie of the Week of 2022, Jorge Sanchez. The 43-year-old muscle daddy podcaster hails from Miami, Florida and is a feast for the eyes. If you follow Jorge, you know he is the co-host of the podcast Men of a Certain Age where he and co-host Carlos Escanilla discuss everything from topics like jealousy, vulnerability, and porn.

Jorge is also an intellectual papi, working toward a Master’s degree in Counseling. Hitting the books when he’s not hitting the gym!

Let’s get to know Jorge a little more:

INSTINCT: How did you get into podcasting?

JORGE SANCHEZ: We started the “Men of A Certain Age (MOACA) the as two guys in our 40s(one straight, one gay (me)) having the conversations to promote wellness. We have a great time every time we get together and talk.

INSTINCT: What’s the story behind the Men of a Certain Age podcast?

JS: My co-host Carlos Escanilla and I are friends from the gym and we would alway find ourselves having some pretty insightful conversations which really helped me out. One day I suggested we record them and put it out as a podcast. The rest is history.

INSTINCT: How do you keep that thicc and beefy bod so fit?

JS: I follow a powerlifting program as the foundation of my strength training. It’s fun to go lift big weights and feel myself getting stronger as I push for more PRs. It not only builds my physical strength, it also builds up my confidence.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

JS: I just started graduate school pursuing a masters in mental health counseling.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

JS: Spending time with my 4 dogs. It’s the best.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

JS: My smile & personality. I love witty conversations and laughing a lot.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

JS: People really get into my salt & pepper hair.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

JS: Confidence.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

JS: Making the decision to go back to school and begin the change in my career path.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

JS: Over the next few years I’ll be completing my MS in Counseling at Nova Southeastern University with my goal being to attain my Licensed Mental Health Counseling certification and go into private practice helping people with their own personal and professional development.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner?

JS: I’ve been lucky to have found love more than once. Today I’m with a really great man, Robbie Elias, who brings me so much love, support and laughter. We have a great time together and I’m really lucky to have him in my life.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Clueless







Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Henry Cavil



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Pizza & French fries



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

This is probably the hardest question on this list. I love music and there are so many great albums… but as a (gay) man of a certain age I’d have to choose Madonna Immaculate Collection



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

JS: It feels nice to be recognized by my community and grateful for the opportunity to share a little bit more about me with the world.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?