Meet the New Haymitch: Joseph Zada Is Ready for the Reaping

The Hunger Games universe just got a thrilling new addition—and fans are already buzzing. Rising star Joseph Zada, 19, has officially been cast as young Haymitch Abernathy in Sunrise on the Reaping, the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

Photo Credit: @josephzada

Starring alongside Gossip Girl breakout Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove, Zada is set to bring depth, charm, and just the right amount of defiance to the fan-favorite character.

The film will explore a pivotal moment in Panem’s history: the Second Quarter Quell. The story centers on 16-year-old Haymitch, who lives with his mother and younger brother in District 12. When a tribute’s fatal escape attempt throws the reaping into chaos, Capitol officials—including a young Plutarch Heavensbee—pull a shady move and appoint Haymitch as a substitute tribute. What follows is a re-staged, manipulated Hunger Games that will shape Haymitch into the jaded, whiskey-loving mentor we know and love.

joseph zada as young haymitch abernathy…i see the vision…i love the vision pic.twitter.com/zcZrG92VR7 — t (@hearteyespeeta) April 23, 2025

Zada might be a new name to some, but he’s far from a newcomer. The young actor is already turning heads thanks to his role in a critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama on Stan. The series, currently boasting an 8.5/10 rating on IMDb, has received praise for its raw, emotional storytelling, quotable humor, and killer esoundtrack. One reviewer raves, “This is a story of four boys fighting against prejudice—and it’s a must-watch.”

If his powerful performance in that show is any indication, fans can expect Zada to deliver a layered, heartfelt portrayal of Haymitch that does justice to the complex character originally played by Woody Harrelson.

Photo Credit: @josephzada

Adding even more excitement to the mix? Francis Lawrence, the visionary director behind Catching Fire and Mockingjay, is returning to helm the prequel. That’s right—Panem is in good hands once again.

With an emotionally rich plot, a talented cast, and the return of a seasoned director, Sunrise on the Reaping is shaping up to be the Hunger Games comeback we didn’t know we needed—but are very ready for.